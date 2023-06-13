Justin Bieber Gives Wife Hailey A Sweet Kiss As He Makes A Cameo In Her New Cooking Video

Hailey Bieber, 26, shared a sweet moment with Justin Bieber, 29, in her new cooking video on TikTok. The model was making cinnamon buns while wearing an oversized silky red button-down shirt and had her hair pulled up in a ponytail with some strands hanging loose. She also wore earrings and was in the middle of rolling the dough after mixing her ingredients in a bowl when her loving husband came over to give her a kiss on the neck.

@haileybieber Make my Sunday cinnamon rolls with me. My favorite thing I make 🤤✨ ♬ 7am (Remix) – Keenan Anshari

She shared a little smile when the singer showed her affection, making it a memorable part of the video. After the cinnamon buns were all cooked, she took a bite out of the delicious-looking frosted treat, and also drank an iced beverage out of a cup. “Make my Sunday cinnamon rolls with me. My favorite thing I make 🤤✨,” she wrote alongside the post.

Once it went public, Hailey’s followers shared comments about how much they loved the cute kiss between her and Justin. They also mentioned how good the cinnamon rolls looked. “a good wife, a career woman, good at cooking, a complete package ,we love u hailey & Justin 💗,” one follower wrote, while another added, “I bet the smell in your house is unreal! I love the smell of cinnamon buns.” A third wrote, “You make such a good couple, love you 💗💗” and a fourth shared, “i’m going to make cinnamon rolls tomorrow morning now bc of you.”

Hailey’s cinnamon roll video comes after she made headlines for sharing a post that advised her fans not to leave anyone negative comments online after some hateful words were being sent to Justin’s ex Selena Gomez, whom she’s been rumored to have a feud with in the past. Some of the most recent rumors happened earlier this month.

“If you’re leaving rude or mean comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever condone hateful, mean or nasty comments,” she wrote in part of the message. “Doing that is not supporting me..if you are participating in that you are a part of a culture I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything.”

Although Hailey didn’t name Selena in her message, she did like one of the “Wolves” singer’s recent posts to seemingly prove things are all good between them. It featured photos of the beauty wearing a Christian Dior outfit while in Paris, France, and her action got fans’ attention, bringing out even more rumors, which is most likely what led her to share her most recent advice.