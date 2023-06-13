Justin Bieber Gives Wife Hailey A Sweet Kiss As He Makes A Cameo In Her New Cooking Video

The model was making cinnamon rolls, her 'favorite thing to make,' in an oversized silky red button-down top, in the new video.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 13, 2023 9:45PM EDT
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
View gallery
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE*Hot in the City?Justin Bieber goes shirtless showing off his tattoos and Calvin Klein's during an out with his wife Hailey and friends in Tribeca, New York on Wednesday. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping at Aim Leon Dore store with some friends then walking together in the Soho neighborhood in New York, NY on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL6570168 100523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber, 26, shared a sweet moment with Justin Bieber, 29, in her new cooking video on TikTok. The model was making cinnamon buns while wearing an oversized silky red button-down shirt and had her hair pulled up in a ponytail with some strands hanging loose. She also wore earrings and was in the middle of rolling the dough after mixing her ingredients in a bowl when her loving husband came over to give her a kiss on the neck.

@haileybieber

Make my Sunday cinnamon rolls with me. My favorite thing I make 🤤✨

♬ 7am (Remix) – Keenan Anshari

She shared a little smile when the singer showed her affection, making it a memorable part of the video. After the cinnamon buns were all cooked, she took a bite out of the delicious-looking frosted treat, and also drank an iced beverage out of a cup. “Make my Sunday cinnamon rolls with me. My favorite thing I make 🤤✨,” she wrote alongside the post.

Once it went public, Hailey’s followers shared comments about how much they loved the cute kiss between her and Justin. They also mentioned how good the cinnamon rolls looked. “a good wife, a career woman, good at cooking, a complete package ,we love u hailey & Justin 💗,” one follower wrote, while another added, “I bet the smell in your house is unreal! I love the smell of cinnamon buns.” A third wrote, “You make such a good couple, love you 💗💗” and a fourth shared, “i’m going to make cinnamon rolls tomorrow morning now bc of you.”

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Justin and Hailey hug at a previous event. ( Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Hailey’s cinnamon roll video comes after she made headlines for sharing a post that advised her fans not to leave anyone negative comments online after some hateful words were being sent to Justin’s ex Selena Gomez, whom she’s been rumored to have a feud with in the past. Some of the most recent rumors happened earlier this month.

“If you’re leaving rude or mean comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever condone hateful, mean or nasty comments,” she wrote in part of the message. “Doing that is not supporting me..if you are participating in that you are a part of a culture I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything.”

Although Hailey didn’t name Selena in her message, she did like one of the “Wolves” singer’s recent posts to seemingly prove things are all good between them. It featured photos of the beauty wearing a Christian Dior outfit while in Paris, France, and her action got fans’ attention, bringing out even more rumors, which is most likely what led her to share her most recent advice.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad