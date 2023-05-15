Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She & Justin Haven’t Had Kids Yet Even Though She Wants Them ‘So Bad’

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber is getting personal about her life with Justin Bieber. In a revealing interview, the Rhode founder explained why she and Justin haven’t had kids yet. “I literally cry about this all the time,” the 26-year-old told The Sunday Times.

She continued, “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child… We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018. Following her lavish South Carolina wedding, Hailey told Vogue Arabia she was excited to start a family with the 29-year-old “Yummy” singer. “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon,” she said.

A couple of years later in 2020, Justin gushed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he’s willing to have as many kids “as Hailey is wishing to push out.” He added, “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

He noted that Hailey “wants to have a few” kids. When Ellen DeGeneres asked why they hadn’t had kids yet, Justin responded, “There’s not really an issue. But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s okay.”

Justin and Hailey have been battling serious medical issues over the last few years. Hailey suffered a mini-stroke in 2022, which led her to discover she had a hole in her heart. Justin also suffered partial facial paralysis after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. In March 2023, he canceled the rest of his Justice world tour due to his health issues.