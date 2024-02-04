Grammy Awards 2024 Winners Revealed: Billie Eilish & More

Hollywood is in the midst of awards season, and the 2024 Grammys is showcasing the best music of the past year. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on February 4 in Los Angeles with a premiere ceremony to hand out notable awards before the live show.

Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, SZA, Billie Eilish, and more stars are among the nominees for huge awards like Record of the Year and more. Scroll down to see all the winners of the 2024 Grammys as they’re announced. (Note: The winners will be bolded.)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Barbie World” from Barbie the Album, Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” from Barbie the Album, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie the Album, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty, and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

WINNER: “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

“Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

WINNER: “Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

“Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

WINNER: “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

WINNER: This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman…, Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It,” boygenius

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey

WINNER: “This Is Why,” Paramore

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton

WINNER: “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

WINNER: “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

WINNER: Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Blackbox Life Recorder 21f,” Aphex Twin

“Loading,” James Blake

“Higher Than Ever Before”, Disclosure

“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..

WINNER: “Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

WINNER: The Record, boygenius

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Best Rock Performance

“Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys

“More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas

WINNER: “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna,” Metallica