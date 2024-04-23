Suri Cruise Is All Grown Up After 18th Birthday as She Steps Out With Mom Katie Holmes in NYC

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes‘ daughter, Suri Cruise, turned 18 earlier this month and is spending time with her mom, 45. The mother-daughter duo were recently spotted in New York City together following Suri’s birthday.

On Monday, April 22, Suri stepped out carrying what appeared to be an iced coffee alongside Katie, according to photos published by Daily Mail. For their day out, the teen wore a red maxi dress with a long denim overcoat and brown boots. As for Katie, she chose a pair of dark denim jeans with a green long-sleeved shirt for the outing.

Suri is rarely seen out in public. Up until now, she was legally a minor, and Katie preferred to keep her daughter away from the spotlight. However, the Coda actress shared a rare childhood picture of Suri to her Instagram in May 2021 in honor of Mother’s Day at the time. The image featured a then-toddler-aged Suri as Katie kissed her cheek.

“I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter,” Katie captioned the post. “Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms!!!!”

The former Dawson’s Creek star previously opened up about being a famous parent to a young child during a 2017 interview with Town & Country. While noting that this “business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be,” Katie explained how she made sure to protect Suri’s childhood.

“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” Katie said. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

As for Suri’s dad, Tom, 61, was recently seen at Victoria Beckham‘s 50th birthday party over the weekend. The Mission Impossible movie star was reportedly seen breakdancing at the soiree, which was held in London.

Rumors have swirled over the years claiming that Tom has not been present in Suri’s life since his divorce from Katie in 2012. However, neither of the parents has publicly reacted to this speculation.