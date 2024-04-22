Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party: From a Spice Girls Reunion to Tom Cruise Breakdancing & More

View gallery Image Credit: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Victoria Beckham kicked off her 50th birthday with a bang! The former Spice Girl threw a huge, star-studded bash to celebrate her special day on Saturday, April 20. Victoria welcomed tons of famous friends to celebrate with her and her family, including her husband David Beckham, and kids Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, to help her ring in her 50th year!

One of the most exciting moments from the festivities included that Victoria reunited with her former girl group, the Spice Girls! Victoria (Posh Spice) joined her old bandmates Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) to perform their dance moves to the song “Stop.” David shared a short video of the girls doing the synchronized dance on Instagram. “I mean come on,” he wrote in the caption, while tagging all of the ladies.

Victoria shared a photo of the reunited girl group on Instagram. “The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses!” she wrote in the caption.

The Spice Girls weren’t the only ones dancing for Victoria’s special day! Tom Cruise took some time away from filming the upcoming Mission Impossible film to attend the party. He showed off his dance moves to really steal the show, one guest told Daily Mail. “People were absolutely dumbfounded,” the insider said.

Tom and the Spice Girls weren’t the only A-listers on the guest list for the party. Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay were all also seen heading into the birthday bash. Unfortunately, cameras were banned, so other than the Spice Girls video, it doesn’t seem like we’ll get more glimpses of what went down in the party anytime soon. It did seem like an excellent bash though, as Victoria was seen getting a piggyback ride from her husband out of the party afterwards.

When Victoria’s birthday hit, David penned a beautiful message for his wife to kick off the festivities, paying tribute to her hard work over the years. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife… As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain,” he wrote.