 Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party: Tom Cruise Breakdances, More – Hollywood Life

Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party: From a Spice Girls Reunion to Tom Cruise Breakdancing & More

The fashion icon had a star-studded bash to celebrate her 50th birthday! Her old girl group performed some moves together, and other celebs attended the massive celebration.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 22, 2024 1:06PM EDT
victoria beckham, david beckham
View gallery
The Beckham family seen leaving their hotel ahead of Victoria Beckham's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Harper Beckham,David Beckham Ref: SPL5526956 030323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham leaving the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France. 17 Jan 2020 Pictured: David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA587497_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: David and Victoria Beckham take children Romeo, Harper and Cruz for pizza in Bondi. The Beckhams are in Sydney for the Invictus Games. 21 Oct 2018 Pictured: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham. Photo credit: Matrix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA294830_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Victoria Beckham kicked off her 50th birthday with a bang! The former Spice Girl threw a huge, star-studded bash to celebrate her special day on Saturday, April 20. Victoria welcomed tons of famous friends to celebrate with her and her family, including her husband David Beckhamand kids BrooklynCruzRomeo, and Harper, to help her ring in her 50th year!

One of the most exciting moments from the festivities included that Victoria reunited with her former girl group, the Spice Girls! Victoria (Posh Spice) joined her old bandmates Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) to perform their dance moves to the song “Stop.” David shared a short video of the girls doing the synchronized dance on Instagram. “I mean come on,” he wrote in the caption, while tagging all of the ladies.

Melanie C and Emma Bunton are seen heading to the party. (Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Victoria shared a photo of the reunited girl group on Instagram. “The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses!” she wrote in the caption.

The Spice Girls weren’t the only ones dancing for Victoria’s special day! Tom Cruise took some time away from filming the upcoming Mission Impossible film to attend the party. He showed off his dance moves to really steal the show, one guest told Daily Mail. “People were absolutely dumbfounded,” the insider said.

Tom and the Spice Girls weren’t the only A-listers on the guest list for the party.  Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay were all also seen heading into the birthday bash. Unfortunately, cameras were banned, so other than the Spice Girls video, it doesn’t seem like we’ll get more glimpses of what went down in the party anytime soon. It did seem like an excellent bash though, as Victoria was seen getting a piggyback ride from her husband out of the party afterwards.

Tom Cruise arrives for the party. (Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

When Victoria’s birthday hit, David penned a beautiful message for his wife to kick off the festivities, paying tribute to her hard work over the years. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife… As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain,” he wrote.

ad