David Beckham Pens 50th Birthday Tribute to ‘Beautiful’ Wife Victoria With Video of Her Over the Years

Happy birthday Victoria Beckham! The fashion icon turned 50 on Wednesday, April 17. To mark the major birthday, her husband David Beckham, 48, put together an adorable montage of the fashionista and Spice Girl over the years. Set to the Bee Gees’ “More Than a Woman,” David put together a series of videos of his wife, including home videos from her childhood, highlights from her career, some home videos from their relationship, and family clips. It was a super sweet birthday message.

In the caption of the video, the former soccer pro encouraged his wife to look back on all she’s achieved over the past 50 years. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife,” he wrote. “As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain.”

As David continued, he highlighted how great of a mother Victoria is above her many career accomplishments. “But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words , we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all,” he wrote.

He closed with a simple declaration of love for his wife and her birthday. “50 and fit,” he wrote with a bunch of heart emojis. “I AM BEING HONEST.”

David and Victoria have been married for nearly 25 years. They tied the knot in July 1999, and they’ve been together ever since. The pair are also parents to four beautiful children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

Over the years, David and Victoria have not been shy about showing their love for one another, proving that after almost 25 years of marriage, they are still going strong! On Valentine’s Day, they each posted cute tributes to one another with loving messages in the captions. “Happy Valentines to an amazing wife , mummy & best friend. I love you,” Davide wrote in his post.