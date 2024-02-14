David & Victoria Beckham Celebrate Their Love on Valentine’s Day With Sweet Tributes

David and Victoria Beckham each penned loving tributes to each other on Valentine’s Day on their respective Instagrams. The soccer star, 48, and fashionista, 49, shared beautiful photos of one another as they declared their love for one another on Wednesday, February 14. They both couldn’t make it clearer how much they love each other. Victoria shared a bunch of photos of the couple on her Instagram Story, and she wrote “I love you so much” with many of the photos.

Victoria shared a sweet photo of David dressed up in a cowboy hat, as well as a large belt buckle and blue jeans, certainly looking like a country star more than a soccer player. She also shared a video of him riding around on a zipline in the hat. “Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy,” she wrote with cowboy and horse emojis. “Love u so much @davidbeckham!! Kisses.” Some of the photos that the former Spice Girl shared on her Story included a photo of them around some large pink balloons, the two of them hugging in a luxurious hallway, pushing a cart while shopping, and a close-up of them kissing.

As for David, he shared a romantic selfie of the two of them kissing by the ocean at sunset. The former soccer player also posted a few throwback photos of the two of them on his own Instagram Story. He also wished their children a Happy Valentine’s Day. “Happy Valentines to an amazing wife , mummy & best friend. I love you,” he wrote. “I mean ‘I just fancied her.'”

Unfortunately, Victoria did have a bit of a Valentine’s Day mishap. She shared a photo of herself icing her foot. She revealed that she “fell over in the gym.” She sarcastically wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to me.” David also shared the photo and revealed that perhaps a sense of humor is a key to a long and successful marriage, as he playfully roasted his wife. “How bigs [sic] your toe? I never noticed that before,” he wrote.

David and Victoria started dating in 1997. They got engaged the following year, and they were married by 1999. The pair are also proud parents to four children. That’s certainly a lot of Valentine’s Days together!