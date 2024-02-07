Victoria Beckham Uses This Face Scrub in the Shower: ‘It’s Fantastic’

Image Credit: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP

Victoria Beckham‘s radiant complexion is a testament to timeless beauty— she may be 49 years old, but she doesn’t look a day over 40! Our curiosity is piqued by the skincare rituals that contribute to her age-defying glow, and she revealed her admiration for the Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Facial Exfoliator. This product will gently remove any dead skin cells that are blocking your skin from revealing its smoothest and brightest self. Even better, it’s 21% off!

Shop the Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Facial Exfoliator for $62.95 on Amazon today!

“When I wash my face in the shower, I use the Lancer Polish. It’s fantastic—it’s quite grainy and abrasive. I can feel my face tingling afterwards. It’s the best scrub I’ve found because it really stimulates the skin,” Victoria shared with The Skincare Method. Formulated with natural minerals for a deep exfoliation without harming the skin, pumpkin enzymes that contain antioxidants and Vitamins A, C, and E, and pomegranate enzymes to hydrate your skin — this product has everything you need to help your skin glow like never before.

“The texture and scent of this are just perfect. It has physical and chemical exfoliation leaving my skin feeling super smooth and soft. I use it once a week,” an Amazon customer shared about their devotion to the product. Another said, “Once you’ve used this scrub you won’t want to use any other scrub. It truly is like a fine polish that makes your skin feel like it’s had a spa treatment. I don’t like to be without it.”