Katie Holmes Celebrates Her 45th Birthday During Rare Outing With Daughter Suri Cruise

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

It was a stylish mother-daughter night out for Suri Cruise and her mom, Katie Holmes! The 17-year-old was spotted celebrating Katie’s 45th birthday while stepping out in New York City, according to photos published by Daily Mail on December 18.

Katie was dressed up in a long black feathered dress, white boots and a matching shawl, while her daughter beat the bitter New York cold by wearing a long gray coat, black tights, black ballet flats and a red scarf.

The former Dawson’s Creek star shares her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Suri has been hard at work alongside her famous mom. While the teenager’s been navigating high school, Suri has also been developing her own music career. Katie recently directed the COVID-19-centered rom-com Alone Together, featuring Suri’s vocals.

During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment last year, Katie explained that she “always want[s] the highest level of talent” when directing a film.

“So, I asked her! She’s very, very talented,” the Coda star noted in July 2022. “She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general: It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'”

Katie also revealed that her musically dedicated daughter also lent her voice to the film Rare Objects, which the Mad Money actress also wrote, produced and directed.

“She actually did sing in Rare Objects, which is the film we did last fall,” Katie pointed out. “Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school.”

Although fans rarely see Suri out and about, photos of the teen surfaced online this past May of her purchasing two bouquets of flowers, most likely in honor of Mother’s Day. The thoughtful daughter was spotted leaving a flower shop in the SoHo neighborhood of the Big Apple.

Katie has remained adamant in protecting her daughter from the incessant paparazzi, as the actress and filmmaker opened up to Glamour this past spring about the situation.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter — because she was so visible at a young age — is I really like to protect her,” Katie explained. “She’s an incredible person.”

Suri is set to graduate from high school in 2024 and is reportedly planning to attend college to study fashion. However, neither she nor Katie has publicly confirmed what her degree interest is.