Olivia Culpo Shows Love to Fiance Christian McCaffrey After ‘Sad’ Super Bowl Loss

View gallery Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International

Olivia Culpo reflected on fiancé Christian McCaffrey‘s Super Bowl loss four days after the game. The former beauty pageant winner, 31, shared a TikTok on February 15 with photos of her and Christian, 27, before and after Super Bowl LVIII, which ended with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. In the caption of her post, Olivia opened up about how she’s feeling after watching Christian’s team come up short in his first-ever Super Bowl.

“My heart is full of so many emotions,ad because I wish the outcome was different, but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and soul into becoming better every single day,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world,” the brunette beauty added. “Thank you all so much for the love and support this year! It means so much.”

Olivia went to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 to cheer on her man, who is the running back for the 49ers. She posted an Instagram from the Super Bowl that included a video of her hugging Christian on the sidelines, as well as a photo of Olivia with Christian’s mom Lisa McCaffrey. Olivia wore all black with a trench coat that had Christian’s name and number on the back.

Olivia has been dating Christian since 2019. The pair announced that they were engaged in an Instagram post on April 7, 2023. Olivia posted a series of proposal photos and revealed that he’d popped the question with a gigantic diamond ring five days earlier in her caption. Olivia has supported Christian throughout his career in football, including when he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Niners in October 2022.

The fashion icon previously gushed over her NFL beau in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2022.

“He’s just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for,” Olivia said. “So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn’t want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there.” She continued, “He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship.”