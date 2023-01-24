Olivia Culpo’s Boyfriend: What To Know About Christian McCaffrey & Past Relationships With Nick Jonas & More

Olivia Culpo is a reality TV star and former Miss Universe.

She’s had several relationships with high profile celebrities.

Olivia is currently dating 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Olivia Culpo, 30, is widely known as one of the most beautiful women in the world. The Rhode Island native is an actress, model, and social media personality, and she’s enjoyed an enormously successful career in beauty pageantry. So it makes sense that the former Miss Universe (Olivia was crowned in 2012) has also enjoyed some high-profile relationships with famous men.

As Olivia continues to gain fame on her reality TV show The Culpo Sisters on TLC/Discovery+, here’s what to know about the famous men she’s been loved by, from Nick Jonas to Tim Tebow and more!

Ryan Lochte

Rumors emerged in 2012 that the reality TV star was dating Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte. He seemed to be all over the idea, gushing to E! News, “She is beautiful. I love hanging out with her. She has a great sense of humor. She makes me laugh. She’s just a good girl to hang out with.” Obviously, the comments indicated they were “hanging out.”

But Olivia begged to differ. “We met last week and that was it,” she subsequently told Page Six. “People make up things when they see people together. You can’t really base it off of just meeting someone.” She reportedly drove home the point by adding that she was “single.”

Nick Jonas

Olivia and Nick next emerged in 2013 as one of Hollywood’s hottest young couples. Nick and the pageant maven met when the singer hosted the Miss USA pageant in 2013. Olivia moved to Los Angeles to be close to Nick, and he admitted to writing songs about her — including the popular hit “Jealous.” She even appeared in the music video! In April of 2015, he told PEOPLE of his girlfriend, “I think anytime you have a teammate it makes things a little easier. It has been a wild ride and a crazy year and a half. It’s been really special.”

But just two months later, in June of 2015, the entire two-year relationship was over. “This has been a sensitive matter and both of them still love and care about each other and only want the best for one another,” an insider told E! News at the time. “The long distance and ups and downs have been weighing on the two of them lately and it has not been easy but they know this is the best decision for them at this time.”

“I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me,” she revealed during a November 2022 episode of The Culpo Sisters. “I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great, right? But when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity. My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love.”

Nick went on to marry Priyanka Chopra, who was crowned Miss World back in 2000.

Tim Tebow

Olivia reportedly dated NFL star Tim Tebow next, though it only seemed to have amounted to a fling. A source for Us Weekly reported that they met at church. “Tim and Olivia are dating but trying to keep out of the public eye as much as they can,” a separate source told E! News in October of 2015.

“Olivia had a hard time after the break up with Nick Jonas but took time for herself and focused on work and is in a great place now. She is very open to getting to know Tim and exploring the chance of something more with him.” The source also elaborated on her alleged attraction to him at the time.

“She is really attracted to Tim’s personality,” the insider said. “They are having a great time with each other and are looking to spend more time once the football season slows down. Olivia is excited whats developing as they get to know each other more.”

And Tim apparently felt the same way. “It’s really easy for him to talk to her,” the source told the outlet. “He thinks she is beyond beautiful as well. Things are new for them and exciting—it’s only been about a month.”

By November, whatever had developed was over, when TMZ reported that despite rumors to the contrary, they’d never dated. Other reports claimed the duo briefly dated but broke up because of conflicting views on abstinence. “He was really into her,” a source told the New York Daily News. “He was sending her love letters and cute notes and professing his love for her. She had to break up with him because she just couldn’t handle it.”

Danny Amendola

Having developed an apparent penchant for pro football players, Olivia moved on with Danny Amendola, an NFL wide receiver. They made it official via Instagram in February of 2016, but the relationship was messy — they broke up in March of 2018, apparently reconciled, and then split again in November 2018 after he was seen getting cozy with reporter Bianca Peters. By January of 2019 they were together again, but it wasn’t meant to be, and they split for good in April of 2019.

According to PEOPLE, Danny took to Instagram with a no-holds-barred rant against his on-again, off-again ex. “I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship,” he wrote in the since deleted post. “If you’re my real friend you know I’m private. My mother, brother, father and nephew are closest to me in this world and you don’t see one picture of them and that’s for their protection from those who criticize and judge. I believe in nailing picture frames on the inside of my house to remind the ones I love that I care. Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money. Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Where as [sic] the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT.

He went on in the emotional post, revealing intimate details about the relationship and breakup. “A lot of time it was my fault bc let’s be honest I can be an idiot,” he wrote. “But! Yup! She’s f***** up too! and if you cross me I’m a hard mfer to deal with. The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could. And the sex was f****** crazy too.”

Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey was up next for the TV personality, and as of now, she’s deeply into the pro athlete. The duo seem to have begun dating back in 2019. In June of 2022, she took to Instagram to gush over him and their relationship in a birthday tribute. “It’s someone’s birthday!!” she captioned a scorching pic on a boat, with Olivia rocking a white bikini and Christian enjoying a cigar. “I love you so much Christian. You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person and I feel so lucky to call you mine.”

She’s also been publicly supportive of her boyfriend as he takes the NFL playoffs head-on. “LETS GOOOOO 49ers!!!!!!” she captioned a January 22 post. “What a freaking year 👏🏼 @christianmccaffrey @49ers.”