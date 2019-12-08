Gallery
11 Gorgeous Evening Gowns Miss USA Has Worn To Miss Universe Over The Years: Olivia Culpo & More

The Miss USA contestants are always so glam at the Miss Universe pageant. The past Miss USA winners have shown up to Miss Universe dressed to impress in the most beautiful gowns.

Winning Miss USA is just the beginning for the ladies who are crowned. They moved on to compete among the best of the best at Miss Universe. Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, 28, will be competing for the Miss Universe title on Dec. 9. She follows a reign of incredible and stunning Miss USA contestants who have gone on to compete for Miss Universe. One thing’s for sure, the Miss USA winners have always brought their fashion A-game to Miss Universe and Cheslie will be no different.

Take Sarah Rose Summers, 25, for instance. The 2018 Miss USA winner stunned in Thailand when she competed for the Miss Universe competition and wowed in a sleek silver dress for the evening gown portion. With one shoulder strap and a high slit, the Nebraska native showed off her tanned and toned bod, pairing the shimmery ensemble with matching shoes and earrings. Her hair was pulled back away from her face to draw all attention to the fluffy silver dress and its surprise tulle skirt. So glamorous!

And she’s in good company. Kara McCullough, 28, was crowned Miss USA in 2017 and slayed the evening gown competition in the most daring dress. Not only did the brocade gown show a whole lot of leg with a thigh-high slit, but the top half was wildly unique in the best way possible. We’re talking a high neck, cap sleeves and a cutout in the center of her chest. With a pair of simple gold sandals and her hair up, the look was simply wow! Sarah and Kara’s looks were definitely different from many of the Miss Universe evening gowns we’ve seen Miss USA wear over the years.

Olivia Culpo stuns in a gorgeous red dress at the Miss Universe pageant. (Julie Jacobson/AP/Shutterstock)

The same goes for Olivia Culpo, 26! When she was crowned Miss Universe in 2012, the model rocked a plunging pink gown with a ballgown skirt. She looked like a princess, and the fact that her hair was piled on top of her head into a glamorous bun sure didn’t hurt. She dressed to win — and she did!