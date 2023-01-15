R’Bonney Gabriel: 5 Things To Know About The Miss Universe 2023 Winner From USA

The winner of the Miss Universe 2023 competition is R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States! Find out 5 interesting facts about the 28-year-old beauty.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
January 14, 2023 11:48PM EST
R'Bonney Gabriel
View gallery
Ina Dajci, Miss Universe Albania 2021 competes on stage in her evening gown of choice during the MISS UNIVERSE® Preliminary Competition at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel on December 10, 2021. Tune in to the LIVE telecast on FOX and Telemundo on Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET to see who will become the next Miss Universe.
Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe India 2021 competes on stage in her evening gown of choice during the MISS UNIVERSE® Preliminary Competition at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel on December 10, 2021. Tune in to the LIVE telecast on FOX and Telemundo on Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET to see who will become the next Miss Universe.
Julieta Garcia, Miss Universe Argentina 2021 competes on stage in her evening gown of choice during the MISS UNIVERSE® Preliminary Competition at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel on December 10, 2021. Tune in to the LIVE telecast on FOX and Telemundo on Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET to see who will become the next Miss Universe.
Image Credit: Benjamin Askinas

  • R’Bonney was the first Filipina-American to win Miss Texas USA and Miss Universe.
  • R’Bonney’s father moved to America from the Philippines with $20 in his pocket.
  • R’Bonney enjoys backpacking and hula-hooping in her free time.
R'Boney Gabriel
R’Bonney Gabriel was the winner of the Miss Universe 2023 Competition, which took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Jan. 14, 2023. (Photo credit: Benjamin Askinas)

The winner of the 71st Miss Universe competition was American contestant, R’Bonney Gabriel. The 28-year-old American beauty from Houston, Texas, was crowned Miss Universe on Jan. 14, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. During the show-stopping final moments of this year’s competition, R’Bonney held hands with Miss Venezuela 2022, Amanda Dudamel.  The hosts of the 2023 Miss Universe competition, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 30, and Emmy Award-winning producer and TV host, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, 44, announced the winner after a long pause. Needless to say, the crowd in New Orleans went ballistic when they announced that the winner was from the United States. Read below to find out 5 must-know things about R’Bonney.

R'Bonney Gabriel
R’Bonney Gabriel was the winner of the 2023 Miss Universe Competition. She works as a fashion designer who creates eco-friendly clothing. (Photo credit: Benjamin Askinas)

1. R’Bonney Interned For Famed Designer Nicole Miller After College 

R’Bonney graduated from the University of Northern Texas and, after college, she moved to NYC. Luckily, she got a great gig as an intern for famed fashion designer Nicole Miller. While working for NIcole Miller, she learned the value of creating her own outfits. She prouds herself in creating all of her own outfits for interviews and rehearsals.

2. R’Bonney Created Eco-Friendly Fashion Designs 

R’Bonney’s bio states that she is an “eco-friendly fashion designer, sewing instructor for domestic violence survivors, artist helping women learn tools for success, advocate for sustainability in the fashion industry.” Her Miss Texas USA gown was made out of a coat that she found at a thrift store that she turned into a dress.

3. R’Bonney’s Father Moved To America With $20 In His Pocket 

R’Bonney told ABC News’ affiliate in Houston in Oct. 2022, “My dad moved to America from the Philippines on a college scholarship with about $20 in his pocket. He wanted to pave a new life for himself. He met my mom in Texas, who is a country woman from Beaumont. I’m a very proud Filipina Texan.”

4. R’Bonney Was The First Filipina-American To WIn Miss Texas USA 

R’Bonney was the first Filipina-American to win Miss Texas USA. When asked about the honor during a Dec. 2021 interview, she said, “I’m getting messages on Instagram and just social media of Filipina girls and women telling me they’re so excited, they’re so happy. They’re crying tears of joy because they are inspired to go after pageantry or something,” she added. “Like I’m paving the way for them to just go after whatever they want no matter what it is. So it’s an honor.”

5. R’Bonney Revealed Backpacking & Hula Hooping Take Up Her Free Time  

R’Bonney knew what she wanted from a young age — and she went after it. The Miss Universe winner first started sewing at age 15. According to R’Bonney, she simply fell in love with the process of sewing and enjoyed creating things out of fabrics and textiles. When she is not making eco-friendly clothing, she enjoys backpacking, hula hooping, and reading in her free time, according to her bio.

More From Our Partners

ad