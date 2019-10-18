Christian McCaffrey: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky NFL Star Who’s Dating Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo has a new man in her life! The reality star is in a relationship with Carolina Panthers football player, Christian McCaffrey. Here’s what you need to know about the NFL star.

Love is in the air for Olivia Culpo, 27. The former Miss Universe has been “quietly dating for several months now,” Christian McCaffrey, 23, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodeLife on Oct. 17. The relationship confirmations comes after the pair were spotted holding hands and getting cozy during the summer of 2019. The football player might not be widely known, but there is so much more to this NFL star than his high profile relationship. Here’s everything you need to know about Christian and how he became a successful NFL player.

1) Christian has a history of football playing in his family. Christian isn’t the only football star in the McCaffrey family. The Carolina Panthers NFL star is the son of former Stanford Cardinal and NFL player Ed McCaffrey, 51. Ed was a wide receiver in the NFL for 13 seasons and played for the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos during his time on the field. Ed also attended Stanford College where he played football, like his son.

2) Christian plays for the Carolina Panthers. Christian was selected 8th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and plays as the team’s running back and return specialist, wearing the number 22 on his jersey. He signed with the team following his junior season with the Stanford Cardinals.

3) He attended a prestigious university. Christian attended Stanford University where he played for the Stanford Cardinals and was the star running back and kick/punt returner. While on the team, he set the NCAA record for all-purpose yards with 3,864 in 2015.

4) He’s already received a prestigious honor. In 2018, Christian was honored with the Associated Press All-Pro Second Team. Christian received the award for his role being a part of the offensive backfield for the Carolina Panthers.

5) Christian has already set a number of records as a professional player. In 2018, Christian became the first NFL player in history to achieve 50 rushing and 50 receiving yards in five consecutive games — weeks 9-13 of the season. When he first joined the Carolina Panthers in 2017, he also became the first rookie running back in the history of the NFL with at least 70 receptions and five receiving touchdowns. And he’s only getting started! Christian has a bright future ahead of him in the NFL.