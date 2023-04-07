Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Engaged After 4 Years Of Dating

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are engaged! The San Francisco 49ers running back proposed to the former Miss Universe during a recent road trip, and the couple confirmed the news with some gorgeous photos posted to Instagram on Friday, April 7, in a joint post. In the first black and white photo, Christian romantically dropped to one knee as Olivia, rocking an oversized jacket and matching stiletto boots, covered her mouth in disbelief.

In the second pic, they held hands and smiled, and in the third, they sweetly embraced. A final photo showed Olivia’s new engagement ring — a stunning, massive oval shaped diamond. “♾️4.2.23♾️” she captioned the photos, indicating the romantic proposal happened on Sunday. The impossibly gorgeous duo have been dating since 2019, when the pro athlete liked one of Olivia’s photos on Instagram, sparking serious relationship speculation. They vacationed in Mexico months later, and the rest is history!

It’s no surprise the relationship has reached this stage. They have been clearly smitten with each other since the very beginning. “I wish people could sometimes see her through my eyes too. She works so hard,” Christian gushed to Maxim back in January. “One of the hardest workers I’ve ever met in my life. You want to talk about somebody who wakes up every day and chases greatness. It’s inspiring to be around her. But she’s doing great, our family’s doing great, we’re doing well.”

The stunning model and actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020 why the couple is such a good match, as well. “I would say with him, we just really complement one another,” she said during the “Stella Heartois Experience” event in Los Angeles at the time. “He and I have a lot of the same interests. Very family oriented, and definitely we bring out the best in each other.”

There’s also a deep respect and understanding for one another’s ambitions. “Within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person,” she told E! News in February. “And because of that, we’re able to have a really nice balance. We both do lead such busy lives, but our love for each other comes first and we show that through the support that we have.”

Olivia previously dated Nick Jonas, as well as NFL stars Danny Amendola and Tim Tebow.