Olivia Culpo Hugs BF Christian McCaffrey Before Cheering On His 49ers Playoff Win: Watch

She's his good luck charm! Olivia Culpo and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey shared a sweet moment before he helped the 49ers beat the Cowboys.

January 23, 2023
Olivia Culpo was in the stadium cheering on her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, as the San Francisco 49ers took on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC’s divisional-round game on January 22. Before the game started, Olivia went down to the field so she could have a brief moment with her man. Christian, in full gear, ran up to Olivia on the sidelines to give her a hug.

Olivia supported Christian and the 49ers with her stylish outfit as well. The 30-year-old wore an oversized jacket that dubbed the 49ers the “team of the decade” on the back. “LETS GOOOOO 49ers !!!!! what a freaking year,” she captioned the post on Instagram. The former Miss Universe also shared several photos of her game look in her post.

It’s been a roller coaster year for Christian when it comes to football. After more than 5 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, the talented running back was traded in October 2022 to the San Francisco 49ers. Olivia has been by his side every step of the way. He had one touchdown in the 49ers playoff game against the Cowboys. The 26-year-old and the 49ers will next face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game on January 29.

Olivia and Christian have been dating since 2019, after her 3-year relationship with former NFL player Danny Amendola came to an end. Olivia had a “no dating athletes” rule, but she changed her rule when Christian came along. “The first thing that really drew me to him is family values. Christian’s really family-oriented, [like me],” she told Distractify.

Olivia Culpo Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey holding hands. (Photographer Group/MEGA)

In a recent interview with Maxim, Christian couldn’t help but gush over his girlfriend. “I wish people could sometimes see her through my eyes too. She works so hard,” Christian said about Olivia. “One of the hardest workers I’ve ever met in my life. You want to talk about somebody who wakes up every day and chases greatness. It’s inspiring to be around her. But she’s doing great, our family’s doing great, we’re doing well.”

