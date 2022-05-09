Olivia Culpo Pole Dances In Sexy Silver Dress Celebrating Her 30th Birthday With Boyfriend

Olivia Culpo always looks fabulous no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at her 30th birthday party. Olivia celebrated her milestone birthday with her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, and she looked amazing in a low-cut, silver mini dress with plunging slits on the sides.

Olivia wore a metallic silver cowl neck Poster Girl Adrianne Dress that was completely open in the back and had hip-high slits on either side of the skirt. She styled the mini with a pair of Rene Caovilla Cleo Crystal-Embellished Metallic Leather Sandals and gorgeous glam.

Her dark brown hair was done in beach waves while half of her hair was pulled back. She had long extensions in and left a few pieces of hair out in front of her face to frame it. A sultry smokey eye and a nude matte lip completed her look.

Olivia posted a slideshow of photos and videos with the caption, “30th birthday! This milestone scared me but I have to say I feel so incredibly grateful for the people in my life, and for all of you. Thank you for following my crazy journey through life and giving me an outlet to be myself. I don’t want this to be too long but I love you guys and thank you so so much for the bday wishes !!!!”

In one video, Olivia danced on a pole in the middle of a party bus while her guest cheered her on and her sister Sophia, jokingly looked on in horror while shielding a guy’s eyes from the sexy dance.