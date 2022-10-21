Olivia Culpo Supports BF Christian McCaffrey After He’s Traded: ‘Ready For Anything With You’

Olivia Culpo is ready to support her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey through “anything.” The former Miss Universe, 30, reacted to news her NFL love, 26, had been traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, sharing two supportive posts to her Instagram Story.

Olivia appeared to respond in real-time as she shared a clip of ESPN’s live report on the trade. On top of the video, she wrote, “So many emotions right now.” The star followed her post up with a more personal message, sharing a snap of the couple holding hands in bed. On top, she wrote, “Ready for anything w you,” with a heart emoji.

Christian’s move to the Bay Area shouldn’t be too much of a problem for the couple, who were first romantically linked in May 2019. Since, they’ve been head-over-heels. The influencer quickly became a fixture on the sidelines of his Panthers game. Now, it looks like Liv will have to get used to a scarlet and gold jersey.

Christian’s deal came as a bit of a shock to football fans. While there were rumblings of a trade on the horizon, the Niners snapped up the running back for rather cheap, according to the New York Post. In exchange for Christian, a Stanford alum, the Panthers were given a slate of choice draft picks. The football star’s game has been struggling since he injured his ankle in week 12 last season.

While the NFL hunk is making moves on the field, Olivia is about to embark on a new era. The Rhode Island native’s reality show The Culpo Sisters is set to premiere on Nov. 7.

In a teaser for the show, the very private starlet opened up about her personal life. In a tearful confession, she revealed, “I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30, I would be married. I’d have kids.” Maybe with Christian, her luck has changed?