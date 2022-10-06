‘The Culpo Sisters’ Trailer: Olivia Cries Over Past Relationship With Someone Who Did ‘Horrible Things’

Some heartbreak never stops hurting. Olivia Culpo is opening up about her “horrible” relationship past in her forthcoming reality series The Culpo Sisters. The former Miss Universe, 30, bared her soul in a trailer for the new TLC and discovery+ reality series, which will focus on the bond between the fashionista and her siblings Aurora and Sophia.

“I worry all the time about the future,” she tearfully confessed in the clip for the series, which comes out Nov. 7. “I always thought by 30, I would be married. I’d have kids.”

Olivia, who tends to keep her relationships private, dropped a bombshell as she told her sisters. “I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel like less-than human in every sense of the word. I’ve never talked about it before.”

It was unclear who she was may have been referring to, as Olivia didn’t mention anyone by name. The star’s relationship history includes the NFL’s Danny Amendola, crooner Nick Jonas, and quarterback Tim Tebow. These days things are much happier for the former beauty queen, who said her “faith in love” has been restored by football player beau Christian McCaffrey.

The series also explores how Olivia has handled fame since winning the title of Miss Universe in 2012. “I went from being a small-town girl from Rhode Island,” she explained. “I moved to LA, but my sisters couldn’t stand to be away from me, so they moved too.”

They also joked about how their parents, mom and dad Susan and Peter, are clueless about her job. “My parents have absolutely no idea what I do,” she explained in the clip.

Susan admitted she was less than savvy about her girl’s career. “They call Olivia an influencer, but we don’t know ’cause we’re not influenced by it. Sorry,” she shrugged.

While the sisters have a much less tumultuous relationship than some other reality sisters (will we ever forget all the Kardashian conflicts over the years?), Olivia still promised plenty of juicy moments. “There will be no boundaries, no filter and no shortage of drama,” she shared. The Culpo Sisters premieres Nov. 7 on TLC and discovery+.