Olivia Culpo Rocks Sexy White Bikini In Sweet Birthday Tribute For Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo, 30, wore a sexy white bikini as she celebrated boyfriend Christian McCaffrey‘s birthday! The model showed off her fit body as she straddled the NFL player, who turned 26 on Tuesday, June 7, while on a boat. The two piece consisted of a triangle style top out of a thick knit material for a sporty vibe, along with a high waisted bottom.

Olivia and Christian both appeared to be having a good time with the gold balloons behind them as he smoked a cigar while she held onto a red plastic wine glass. A bowl of chocolate chip cookies and pretzels was also placed in front of them, seemingly part of a larger birthday celebration out on the water.

“It’s someone’s birthday!! I love you so much Christian,” Olivia penned in her caption. “You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person and I feel so lucky to call you mine,” the former Miss USA wrote for her 5.1 million followers. The birthday image was followed by a slew of throwback pics, including ones from past vacations to the Caribbean, the East Coast and more over their two year relationship.

Christian was also looking handsome in the photo as he opted to go shirtless with just a pair of blue ombré swim shorts while smoking a cigar. He kept his eyes hidden with a pair of aviator sunglasses as he glanced to the side, also adding a red-and-white trucker hat to stay shielded from the sun. The hat featured the Stanford University logo, a nod to his college football days before he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The football player and pageant queen have been romantically linked since 2019, shortly after her split from New England Patriots player Danny Amendola. Olivia and Christian went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2020, sharing photos of each other on Instagram.