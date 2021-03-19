See Pics

Olivia Culpo Hits The Pool In A Bikini & Makes Out With BF Christian McCaffrey In New Photos

Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey
Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Models Olivia Culpo, Daniela Braga, Devon Windsor and her sister Alex Windsor hit the beach in Miami to film a reality TV show. The models were showing off their curves while taking a cool down from the Miami heat in the ocean Pictured: Olivia Culpo,Olivia Culpo Devon Windsor Daniela Braga Alex Windsor Ref: SPL1604961 201017 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Culpo stands out in a red bikini as she hits the beach with model Devon Windsor in Miami. 28 Mar 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo; Devon Windsor. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA389712_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Palm Springs, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Culpo visits Palm Springs for a private desert photoshoot. The model and former beauty queen posed in a red and white striped bikini, and carried a clear blue pool float prop.Pictured: Olivia CulpoBACKGRID USA 8 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Editor

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are the cutest couple in a series of new photos the model shared on March 18!

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet tribute to boyfriend Christian McCaffrey. “Chasing sunsets w you,” the model, 28, wrote alongside a series of cozy photos that showed the couple traveling the world together. Olivia and the 24-year-old NFL quarterback can be seen kissing in front of various sunsets and scenic backgrounds.

Olivia’s loving post featured a collage of candid moments from the couple’s getaways to Mexico and other lavish locations. More recently, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covergirl enjoyed a staycation at the end of February, at McCaffrey’s hometown in Charlotte, North Carolina, where his [Carolina Panthers] team plays home games. The two were pictured bundled for a jet ski ride on a lake in cute snaps Olivia shared to Instagram — which she described as a “frostbitten adventure.”

Olivia Culpo displays her amazing figure in white bikini while on the beach with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey during a vacation in Mexico on February 15, 2020. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

Olivia and Christian celebrated their second Valentine’s Day together last month with an intimate date night from home, which was orchestrated by the athlete. At the time, Olivia took to Instagram Stories to share the cute setup, which included flowers (of course) and a table that was filled with all of Olivia’s favorite photos. The couple’s tiny pup, Oliver, was present for the photo debut as well.

The pair also shared short, but sweet tributes to one another on Instagram. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful woman,” McCaffrey wrote alongside a series of photos with his lady love, joking that the actress is “1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart.” Meanwhile, Olivia shared a bunch of photos with the NFL star with the caption, “Holy sh-t I love you [sic] happy valentimes day”.

Olivia and Christian were first romantically linked in July of 2019, not long after her split from NFL wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, Danny Amendola in October 2018. At the time, fans noticed that Olivia and Christian were flirting, via Instagram, and it didn’t take long before the two were spotted holding hands together on a trip to Mexico during that same month. And, the rest is history!