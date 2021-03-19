Olivia Culpo Hits The Pool In A Bikini & Makes Out With BF Christian McCaffrey In New Photos

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are the cutest couple in a series of new photos the model shared on March 18!

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet tribute to boyfriend Christian McCaffrey. “Chasing sunsets w you,” the model, 28, wrote alongside a series of cozy photos that showed the couple traveling the world together. Olivia and the 24-year-old NFL quarterback can be seen kissing in front of various sunsets and scenic backgrounds.

Olivia’s loving post featured a collage of candid moments from the couple’s getaways to Mexico and other lavish locations. More recently, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covergirl enjoyed a staycation at the end of February, at McCaffrey’s hometown in Charlotte, North Carolina, where his [Carolina Panthers] team plays home games. The two were pictured bundled for a jet ski ride on a lake in cute snaps Olivia shared to Instagram — which she described as a “frostbitten adventure.”

Olivia and Christian celebrated their second Valentine’s Day together last month with an intimate date night from home, which was orchestrated by the athlete. At the time, Olivia took to Instagram Stories to share the cute setup, which included flowers (of course) and a table that was filled with all of Olivia’s favorite photos. The couple’s tiny pup, Oliver, was present for the photo debut as well.

The pair also shared short, but sweet tributes to one another on Instagram. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful woman,” McCaffrey wrote alongside a series of photos with his lady love, joking that the actress is “1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart.” Meanwhile, Olivia shared a bunch of photos with the NFL star with the caption, “Holy sh-t I love you [sic] happy valentimes day”.

Olivia and Christian were first romantically linked in July of 2019, not long after her split from NFL wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, Danny Amendola in October 2018. At the time, fans noticed that Olivia and Christian were flirting, via Instagram, and it didn’t take long before the two were spotted holding hands together on a trip to Mexico during that same month. And, the rest is history!