Olivia Culpo Confirms Danny Amendola Split 2 Weeks After Pics Of Him With Another Woman Surface

It’s official! Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola are no longer together, as she confirmed the split after he was caught getting cozy with a sports reporter in Miami. So, is she ready to start dating again?

“No. For the record, no.” Olivia Culpo, 26, said to Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura after the former Miss Universe was asked if she was ready to mingle with any of the country music bachelors at the 2018 CMA Awards. With just a handful of words, Olivia confirmed what many suspected — that she and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola, 33, are no longer together. Around two weeks ago, photos allegedly showing Danny getting up close and personal with another woman surfaced, and it seems that was enough for Olivia to pull the plug on their relationship.

While it’s sad that Olivia wasn’t looking to lasso herself a cowboy at the CMA Awards, her decision to ride solo could be a professional one. “I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami,” she told Entertainment Tonight, “then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months.” Wow. Who could find time to get on Bumble in that packed schedule? Still, Olivia managed to find time to attend the Nov. 14 ceremony. She was even given a chance to hand out an award.

“I am a country music nut!” Olivia shared. “I love Old Dominion. I love Lady Antebellum. I love Florida Georgia Line. It’s so hard to choose [a favorite].” County music — with its frequent theme of heartbreak — may have been in heavy rotation on Olivia’s Spotify after she saw the photos of Danny hanging out with sports reporter Bianca Peters. The two hit the beach on Oct. 27, and they were seen chatting, laughing and relaxing at lounge chairs. At one point, Danny reportedly “stroked” her hair before taking a dip in the ocean together.

Olivia’s response to this was a single-worded tweet: “Wow.” No kidding. She was in Australia at the time, busy on a photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Even on the other side of the world, Danny’s alleged two-timing hit Olivia right in the heart. So, it’s more than fair that she figured she’d get some revenge. Danny’s beachside betrayal happened just days before his birthday (Nov. 2) and Olivia revealed she was going to buy him a $12k watch. “Looks like this is my present now,” she said online. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME.”