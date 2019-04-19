Danny Amendola Shades Ex Olivia Culpo As ‘Fake’ & ‘Toxic’ After She’s Seen Dancing With Zedd

Danny Amendola blamed his split with Olivia Culpo on her alleged obsession with fame in a wild, candid Instagram rant!

Tell us how you really feel, Danny Amendola, 33! Just one day after posting an Instagram video that repeated the line “Zed’s dead,” Danny took to Instagram again to post a very long (and since-deleted) message about his ex Olivia Culpo, 26, and not only did he shade her, but he also called Zedd, 29, whom she danced with at Coachella on Apr. 14, as a “scrony [SIC] little f***.” Buckle yourselves in, it’s going to be a bumpy Instagram caption. “I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media,” Danny began the post, which featured a video of Olivia making pancakes. “Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship. If you’re my real friend you know I’m private.”

“Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money,” he added. “Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Where as the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT. The only reason I’m writing this post is because, whether I liked it or not, we lived in the public eye. Some of it is amazing! I’ve met some of the nicest people from all over the world and Olivia and I had some amazing times together.. jus like any other loving relationship we fought. A lot of the time it was my fault bc let’s be honest I can be an idiot. But! Yup! She’s f***ed up too! and if you cross me I’m a hard mfer to deal with.”

“The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love, and learn,” he went on to write. “We celebrated that as often as we could. And the sex was f***ing crazy too. She gets so mad at me for not posting her on social media, but I think this shit is sometimes fake, sometimes toxic, but sometimes beautiful. And I felt like she had enough pictures online anyway. Truth is I have a whole cellphone of funny, embarrassing, sexy pics IG would love to have. However living a public image isn’t my choice, it’s something Ive learned to deal with.”

“Reading all these wild stories about her and I, and seeing Olivia with other men, I just wanted to personally clear the air out here,” Danny continued. “We’ve been on and off for a long time and not together as of late! Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrony little f***s, so be it. I’m happy too. With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf! Providence’s finest and Bakers Bay Pancakes 🥞. Carry on IG.” He ended his post by tagging Olivia, so you know she saw what he had to say about her.