Olivia Culpo Admits She Thought She Was Going To Marry Nick Jonas & Had ‘No Sense Of Identity’ After Split

Olivia Culpo, 30, talked about her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas, 30, on the Nov. 7 premiere episode of her new TLC reality show, The Culpo Sisters. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me,” Olivia said after the producers asked about her romance with the Jonas Brothers singer that lasted from 2013 to 2015.

“I moved to L.A. with him,” the former Miss Universe recalled on the episode. “I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity,” Olivia added. The gorgeous model explained that her “whole identity” was Nick “which is a very common story of a young person in love.”

Olivia continued, “I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent.” Olivia said her split from Nick “was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can’t give up.”

Olivia and Nick met in August 2013, backstage at the Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. Nick was a performer and co-presenter, while Olivia was there, as Miss Universe 2012 to pass on her crown. They went public with their relationship in Sept. 2013 and stepped out as a couple several times for Hollywood events. Olivia and Nick split shortly after the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in May 2015. HollywoodLife confirmed via sources that Nick dumped Olivia over issues involving their demanding work schedules.

The former couple has moved on since their breakup. Olivia has been dating NFL star Christian McCaffrey, 26, since at least May 2019. Nick got married to actress Priyanka Chopra, 40, in December 2018, and they welcomed their first child together, daughter Malti, via surrogate this past January.