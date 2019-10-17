Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Olivia Culpo, 27, & Christian McCaffrey, 23, ‘Quietly Dating’: ‘He’s Smitten With Her’

Shutterstock
Models Olivia Culpo, Daniela Braga, Devon Windsor and her sister Alex Windsor hit the beach in Miami to film a reality TV show. The models were showing off their curves while taking a cool down from the Miami heat in the ocean Pictured: Olivia Culpo,Olivia Culpo Devon Windsor Daniela Braga Alex Windsor Ref: SPL1604961 201017 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Culpo stands out in a red bikini as she hits the beach with model Devon Windsor in Miami. 28 Mar 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo; Devon Windsor. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA389712_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Palm Springs, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Culpo visits Palm Springs for a private desert photoshoot. The model and former beauty queen posed in a red and white striped bikini, and carried a clear blue pool float prop.Pictured: Olivia CulpoBACKGRID USA 8 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Culpo, Danielle Herrington, Kate Bock, and Jasmine Sanders pose at a photoshoot for Peroni on the beach.Pictured: Olivia CulpoBACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
and

‘For several months now,’ Olivia Culpo has been quietly seeing Carolina Panthers player Christian McCaffrey! From their meet-cute story to their shared hobbies, HollywoodLife has all the exciting details on this budding romance.

Just in time for cuffing season, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 27, and NFL star Christian McCaffrey, 23, “have been quietly dating for several months now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife! “They met through mutual friends. Things are going great between them,” our insider further reveals. Olivia, who has modeled for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, has found a lot in common with Christian, who serves as the running back on the Carolina Panthers team.

“It has been an easy fit because they like a lot of the same things like working out and having dinners with friends,” our source continues. More than simply being infatuated, our source adds that Christian is “smitten” with the I Feel Pretty star, and the excitement is mutual. Olivia “has even gone to a handful of his games to support and cheer him on,” our source adds. “She really likes how grounded and considerate he is to her. They are just a normal couple and Olivia loves that.”

Olivia even cooked breakfast for the football star on Oct. 17, which HollywoodLife spotted on Christian’s Instagram Story! He proudly posted a photo of Olivia wielding a spatula in the kitchen, captioning the sweet moment, “Egg sammie’s on a Thursday.” A red heart emoji was even thrown in.

Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo is seen cooking Christian McCaffrey breakfast on his Instagram Story on Oct. 17, 2019. (Christian McCaffrey/Instagram)

Olivia and Christian were first romantically linked together in July 2019, when they were photographed vacationing in Cabo. The rumored couple was even seen holding hands amid the getaway! They had whisked away to Mexico with Olivia’s friend Kristen Louelle and her husband, Tyler Gaffney (he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2014, before retiring).