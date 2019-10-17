Olivia Culpo, 27, & Christian McCaffrey, 23, ‘Quietly Dating’: ‘He’s Smitten With Her’

‘For several months now,’ Olivia Culpo has been quietly seeing Carolina Panthers player Christian McCaffrey! From their meet-cute story to their shared hobbies, HollywoodLife has all the exciting details on this budding romance.

Just in time for cuffing season, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 27, and NFL star Christian McCaffrey, 23, “have been quietly dating for several months now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife! “They met through mutual friends. Things are going great between them,” our insider further reveals. Olivia, who has modeled for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, has found a lot in common with Christian, who serves as the running back on the Carolina Panthers team.

“It has been an easy fit because they like a lot of the same things like working out and having dinners with friends,” our source continues. More than simply being infatuated, our source adds that Christian is “smitten” with the I Feel Pretty star, and the excitement is mutual. Olivia “has even gone to a handful of his games to support and cheer him on,” our source adds. “She really likes how grounded and considerate he is to her. They are just a normal couple and Olivia loves that.”

Olivia even cooked breakfast for the football star on Oct. 17, which HollywoodLife spotted on Christian’s Instagram Story! He proudly posted a photo of Olivia wielding a spatula in the kitchen, captioning the sweet moment, “Egg sammie’s on a Thursday.” A red heart emoji was even thrown in.

Olivia and Christian were first romantically linked together in July 2019, when they were photographed vacationing in Cabo. The rumored couple was even seen holding hands amid the getaway! They had whisked away to Mexico with Olivia’s friend Kristen Louelle and her husband, Tyler Gaffney (he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2014, before retiring).