Olivia Culpo Reveals If She & Danny Amendola Have Been Having Sex Ahead Of The Super Bowl

Olivia Culpo will be supporting her boyfriend Danny Amendola at Super Bowl 52, and she’s shared whether she and the Pats star believe in the ‘no sex before a game’ superstition!

Have Olivia Culpo, 25, and New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, 32, been abstaining from sex ahead of the Super Bowl per a silly superstition? Olivia stopped by the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LII and spoke with Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM Show The Jenny McCarthy Show, and her response to what she and Danny have been up to will make you laugh hard as hell. Watch the clip above!

Indeed, Olivia and Danny have not been shy in the bedroom ahead of the big Feb. 4 game. “Does he do that thing called ‘no sex before a game?'” Jenny asks the former Miss Universe winner. “No, that doesn’t happen,” Olivia is quick to reply. She then breaks into giggles! Love it. See Olivia Culpo’s sexiest pics here.

Olivia also chats about whether she’s afraid Pats fans will come after her if the team loses on Sunday, since spouses are often considered good-luck charms. “Some people do — they have,” Olivia says, but admits that she doesn’t have it so bad. “He’s so private that I’m lucky. I don’t really get as much backlash as I’m sure a lot of the other girlfriends and wives [do.]”

Finally, Olivia shares that when games take a turn for the worse, she can barely stand to watch. “If something’s going wrong, I cannot look. I just stare in my lap!” We feel you.

