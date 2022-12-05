The Culpo Sisters Are Shocked When Their Mom Wears Something She Found In A NYC Trash (Exclusive Video)

Can you believe the season finale of The Culpo Sisters is here!? The Culpo family reunites at their childhood home in Rhode Island for a meal and during the sweet moment, mom Susan decides to pull out an item she found left on the NYC sidewalk. In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the December 5th episode, Susan, holding her granddaughter Solei at the dinner table, tells her family, “You guys I have to show you something I picked out of the trash that everyone is going to want and everyone is going to ask me to use.” Her children and husband immediately react asking, “What trash?” and “Whose trash?”

“It was in New York City, I was walking, I went to the Whitney Museum, and I was walking back and it was in a clean box, and it was clean on the sidewalk,” Susan explains. “So what were you doing looking into a clean box on the sidewalk?” her husband Peter asks.

“It was so obvious. I’m going to show you all. You’re all going to be jealous, you’re all jerks,” she exclaims while walking to a closet under the staircase, while Olivia says that her mom “really hit the jackpot during COVID with her trash picking.”

“Everyone else was like, ‘You know what? I want to keep clean, I want to avoid all germs, I’m not going to pick anybodies trash.’ But mom was fearless!” the model jokes, before her mom walks back into the room wearing none other than a milk carton Halloween costume.

“Oh no, mom,” Olivia says wide-eyed. “I’m sorry, the easiest Halloween costume ever. You’re all jealous!” Susan laughs. In a moment to the cameras, Sophia Culpo, alongside her sisters, reacts to the scene, saying, “Our mom needs to get in the shower right now and burn that thing because that is disgusting.”

“I’m sad to say I don’t think this is the worst thing she’s ever picked from trash,” Olivia adds, while Sophia says, “Or worn.”

“I can tell Aurora really wants it,” Susan says back at the dinner table, looking at her eldest. Aurora asks her mom if she washed it, noting it could have fleas or bed bugs, but Susan is positive it “didn’t need to be washed.” “I’m not worried, that’s all I can tell you,” Susan says, leaving it at that! Ahh, family.

Ahead of the finale, Olivia also spoke to HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview and admitted that prior to filming, she was “a little nervous” about what her parents would say on the show. “They just have no filter!” she laughed. “There’s just so much that could have gone wrong, where do I begin!?”

Olivia added that she hopes that fans “found a little bit of themselves in everybody’s storylines on the show.” The former Miss Universe chatted to HL in partnership with Rao’s Homemade, where she shared her epic recipe for her homemade Chicken Parm Air Fryer Sliders using the brand’s delicious Marinara sauce. “I come from a big Italian family. We love food. Food is at the foundation of everything that we do, and Rao’s is the closest thing that you could ever find that’s like your grandmother’s homemade sauce,” she gushed. Her recipe can now be found on the Rao’s Homemade website for your own home cooking needs!

The Culpo Sisters finishes its first season tonight on TLC and Discovery Plus at 9 PM ET.