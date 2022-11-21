Olivia Culpo Juggles Babysitting Niece & Nephew After Expressing Her Fertility Fears In ‘The Culpo Sisters’ (Exclusive)

Siblings are like built-in babysitters, so there’s no question that Aurora Culpo trusts her sis Olivia Culpo to watch her adorable two children, Remi and Solei! In an EXCLUSIVE clip from tonight’s upcoming episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia is put in charge of the toddlers and things get a little chaotic when it comes time to change the diapers! The video begins with the cuties running around the home, Remi, 4, with his shirt off in a pull-up and Solei, 2, needing a new diaper and being swept up by her aunt.

As Olivia lays Solei down on her white couch for a changing, Remi begins playing with a quartz decorative bowl… ahhh, children! “I’ve never done this before. I don’t want to do anything wrong!” Olivia tells the cameras in a confessional moment, while wearing a gorgeous red corset top and light-wash jeans. “I’ve heard that diaper rash can be an issue, so I definitely dont want to miss a spot!”

The clip returns to Olivia in her home, mid-diaper change, trying to figure out how to properly put it on her two-year-old niece. “The real question is which way is the front?” the model wonders out loud.

“Also, I don’t have any butt cream,” Olivia later deadpans to the camera. “No one left me butt cream, no one told me where that was. I don’t even know how to apply that… no idea.” She added, “The hardest part about babysitting is.. every part?”

In a follow up clip from the new episode, airing Oct. 21 at 9 PM, Olivia, who currently dates NFL player Christian McCaffrey, spoke candidly about fears that her endometriosis diagnosis could make it difficult for her to get pregnant one day. “I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can,” she said “It could be really hard for me to have babies.”

“I was in excruciating pain, which is also so debilitating,” she recalled of her endometriosis surgery she endured in August 2020. “Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways. You can have endometrial tissue growing near or on your ovaries, it can affect the quality of your eggs, scar your fallopian tubes.” According to medical experts, 30 to 50 percent of women with endometriosis are infertile.

“There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline,” she added, speaking to her sister Aurora, “I feel like I have to have kids ASAP.”

The Culpo Sisters airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.