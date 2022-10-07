Olivia Culpo Reveals Filming ‘The Culpos’ Was ‘A Gift’ That Helped Her Be ‘More Intentional’ With Her Family

Move over Kardashians, the Culpos are here! TLC dropped the trailer for the upcoming reality series starring Olivia Culpo and her sisters Aurora Culpo and Sophia Culpo and the former pageant queen dished about what is to come in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com! “It’s been so fun!” Olivia gushed, while also chatting about her upcoming Prime Early Access Sale livestream. “I feel like as I’ve been getting older, it’s been so much more important to me to spend time with my family. I feel like I’ve really started to put things into perspective and I used to be so obsessed with working and the next milestone, checking things off my list, but I’ve really made an intentional effort to be more intentional in the things that I do with my time.”

She continued, “So being able to spend time with the people that matter most to me, which is my family, my really close friends and even the people that I work with who are like my family, it’s the best gift that I could imagine and the show allows us to do that.” Olivia went on to say that it wasn’t perfect 100% of the time, teasing, “there’s certainly drama!”

“There are moments where we have to talk about things that we’d never normally want to talk about. But that’s also a beautiful thing because it brings you closer to each other right so overall I’m really excited,” Olivia gushed. “I’m excited for my sisters because they’ve never really had an opportunity in this way, and I’m excited for people to meet my family and connect with people on a deeper level like this.”

Olivia spoke to HollywoodLife, exclusively, ahead of her Amazon Prime Early Access Sale livestream, which will take place on October 12 at 6 PM ET here, in which she will be sharing her favorite Amazon picks ahead of the holiday season! “I feel like I’m always the person telling everybody what I’m obsessed with and the products that I can’t live without. I try so many different things and I have a handful of products that I’m just so passionate about, so the Amazon livestream with my fans is something that I feel like just comes very naturally to me!” the model explained. “It’s part of my DNA is to share products that I’m obsessed with so that you can get them and also be obsessed with them, and then we can talk about how much we love them!” Luckily, she’ll be able to do just that with her Amazon livestream!

Olivia teased some of the products she can’t wait to share with her followers, including the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement (Type I, III) Travel Packs, and, her personal favorite, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush. “Now that I’m in my 30s, I feel like before on my list of priorities, dental care was not at the top, but now I’m obsessed with brushing my teeth. I want the latest and greatest. I never skip a floss, I’m obsessed with keeping my teeth white!” she laughed. “So, this is my favorite toothbrush! I travel with mine, I love it.”

Be sure to tune in to Olivia’s Amazon Prime Early Access Sale livestream on October 12 at 6 PM ET!