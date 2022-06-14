Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Patterned Bikini Top During Sexy Pool Day With Her Boyfriend

Olivia Culpo is showing off her assets, including her equally gorgeous football star boyfriend. The 30-year-old influencer posed in an adorable floral-printed bikini in a carousel of snapshots she posted to Instagram on June 13. Her outfit consisted of a bright and fun cupped bikini top from Montce Swim, a matching pair of high-waisted floral drawstring shorts, and a matching top, which she wore so the viewer only saw its sleeves. She posed against a railing that looked over a gorgeous pool down below and what appears to be a lake in the distance. “Pool pawwwty,” she captioned the post.

The dog reference went along with the second photo Olivia shared in the carousel, which was a selfie cuddled up with a small brown pooch and her boyfriend of three years, Christian McCaffrey, 26, who plays for the Carolina Panthers. The third and final snapshot Olivia included was another one that featured her three-piece set. In it, she sat on the back of an off-white couch in front of an outdoor fireplace.

This is far from the first time Olivia has sizzled in a beautiful bikini with her beau. On June 8, she shared a snapshot of herself clad in a super tiny white bikini and straddling Christian. The two-piece consisted of a triangle top and a high-leg bottom. “It’s someone’s birthday!! I love you so much Christian,” the former Muss USA wrote in her caption. “You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person and I feel so lucky to call you mine.” She shared several other photos of her with Christain over their long and seemingly strong relationship, including several of them vacationing together on beachy getaways.

In March, Olivia shared more bikini photos from a vacation, but this time, she traded the beach for the snowy mountains. She posed in a hot tub at her Jackson Hole, Wyoming vacation pad where she rocked a tiny black string bikini. “Don’t mind if I do!” she wrote in the caption, as she both playfully and seriously showed off her toned body in three photos.

From Jackson Hole to Los Cabos to Greece and beyond, it’s clear Olivia likes to rock a swimsuit and have some fun in the sun whenever she can. As they say, if you’ve got it, flaunt it!