See Pics

Olivia Culpo Looks Incredibly Toned In A Bright White String Bikini In Throwback Photos From Greece

Mega
Models Olivia Culpo, Daniela Braga, Devon Windsor and her sister Alex Windsor hit the beach in Miami to film a reality TV show. The models were showing off their curves while taking a cool down from the Miami heat in the ocean Pictured: Olivia Culpo,Olivia Culpo Devon Windsor Daniela Braga Alex Windsor Ref: SPL1604961 201017 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Culpo stands out in a red bikini as she hits the beach with model Devon Windsor in Miami. 28 Mar 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo; Devon Windsor. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA389712_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Palm Springs, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Culpo visits Palm Springs for a private desert photoshoot. The model and former beauty queen posed in a red and white striped bikini, and carried a clear blue pool float prop.Pictured: Olivia CulpoBACKGRID USA 8 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Olivia Culpo appears to be missing the fun times she had in Greece earlier this month, as she shared a new set of never-before-seen photos from the getaway on Aug. 27.

Olivia Culpo, 29, took to Instagram on Aug. 27 and uploaded several never-before-seen photos from her getaway to Greece earlier this month. In the images, which you can see below, the model and actress is seen wearing a white string bikini by the shore.

“Unposted from Greece w some ppl I really love 🥰 (last frame is my favorite)”, the former Miss Universe captioned the slideshow of images, which also featured Olivia’s lookalike sisters Sophia and Aurora.

While the initial photo showed Olivia in the white string bikini with a burnt orange scarf around her waist, the next one showed her on a swing with two men, hovering above a pool. And in the next photo, Olivia was seen topless while sitting on another swing.

Follow-up photos showed Olivia out to dinner with her sisters and two male friends, getting dunked in a pool, and posing on a cabana with a drink in hand. Then, the final slide showed a video of Olivia getting ready for a close-up while having fun in a pool. But before she could get the right pose down, her sister jumped into the shot and knocked her down. Olivia sunk into the water before they each had a laugh.

Related Gallery

Olivia Culpo's Sexiest Looks Ever -- PICS

OliviaCulpo wears a revealing Chanel crop top and mini skirt over a white string bikini on the beach in Miami. 31 Jan 2020 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA598817_045.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
OliviaCulpo wears a revealing Chanel crop top and mini skirt over a white string bikini on the beach in Miami. 31 Jan 2020 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA598817_032.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey exit Gracias Madre after enjoying a dinner date in West Hollywood. Olivia rocks a sheer black bodysuit paired with black leather pants for the outing. Pictured: Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 42 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In early August, while Olivia was overseas, she said she loved being in Greece with some of her “favorite peeps” as she went for a swim at her hotel. “Welcome to @calilo_ios,” she wrote in her caption at the time. Olivia and her “favorite peeps” stayed at Calilo, a five-star resort located at Papas Beach in Ios, Greece.