Olivia Culpo Looks Incredibly Toned In A Bright White String Bikini In Throwback Photos From Greece

Olivia Culpo appears to be missing the fun times she had in Greece earlier this month, as she shared a new set of never-before-seen photos from the getaway on Aug. 27.

Olivia Culpo, 29, took to Instagram on Aug. 27 and uploaded several never-before-seen photos from her getaway to Greece earlier this month. In the images, which you can see below, the model and actress is seen wearing a white string bikini by the shore.

“Unposted from Greece w some ppl I really love 🥰 (last frame is my favorite)”, the former Miss Universe captioned the slideshow of images, which also featured Olivia’s lookalike sisters Sophia and Aurora.

While the initial photo showed Olivia in the white string bikini with a burnt orange scarf around her waist, the next one showed her on a swing with two men, hovering above a pool. And in the next photo, Olivia was seen topless while sitting on another swing.

Follow-up photos showed Olivia out to dinner with her sisters and two male friends, getting dunked in a pool, and posing on a cabana with a drink in hand. Then, the final slide showed a video of Olivia getting ready for a close-up while having fun in a pool. But before she could get the right pose down, her sister jumped into the shot and knocked her down. Olivia sunk into the water before they each had a laugh.

In early August, while Olivia was overseas, she said she loved being in Greece with some of her “favorite peeps” as she went for a swim at her hotel. “Welcome to @calilo_ios,” she wrote in her caption at the time. Olivia and her “favorite peeps” stayed at Calilo, a five-star resort located at Papas Beach in Ios, Greece.