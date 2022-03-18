Olivia Culpo Rocks Tiny Black Bikini In The Hot Tub On Vacation In Snowy Mountains – Photos

Olivia Culpo looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a tiny black string bikini while on vacation in the snowy mountains.

If there’s one thing for sure about Olivia Culpo, it is that she is always showing off her incredible figure in a sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did on her recent trip. The 29-year-old shared a slideshow of photos from her winter vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she rocked a tiny black string bikini.

Olivia posted the photos of herself wearing a plunging black triangle top with matching side-tie string bottoms. She captioned the post, “Don’t mind if I do!” Olivia posted three photos, one facing forward, one showing off her butt in her cheeky bottoms, and one of her leaning down laughing at the camera while wearing a puffy headband.

Olivia has been on a roll with her outfits lately and right before her snowy trip, she was at the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, when she wore a fabulous white outfit.

The model wore a sleeveless white bodysuit that had a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The entire bodice of the one-piece was cutout, putting her toned abs on display, while the ruffled skirt was see-through.

Even better, the entire back of the dress was cut out, putting her bare back on display as well as the cheeky bottoms of her bodysuit, which you could see through the skirt. She topped her look off with a tiny powder blue leather purse, diamond dangling earrings, and sheer pearl heels.

Olivia’s glam was also on point as she tied her brown hair into a slicked-back bun while parted in the middle. Her eye makeup was the best part, though, as she rocked a metallic silver smokey eye with dramatic eyeliner that was drawn onto the tops of her lids, right below her brows. She topped her look off with a glossy lip.