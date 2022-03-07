Fashion Week

Olivia Culpo Slays In Cutout White Bodysuit & Sheer Ruffled Skirt At Paris Fashion Week – Photos

Olivia Culpo Giambattista Valli show, Front Row, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 07 Mar 2022
Olivia Culpo looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she wore a plunging cutout bodysuit tucked into a completely sheer skirt to the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

Olivia Culpo stole the show at the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, when she wore a fabulous white outfit. The 29-year-old model rocked a sleeveless white bodysuit that had a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The entire bodice of the one-piece was cutout, putting her toned abs on display, while the ruffled skirt was see-through.

Olivia Culpo looked gorgeous in this cutout white bodysuit with a sheer ruffled skirt at the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Olivia’s sexy outfit highlighted her frame perfectly and you could clearly see her toned legs through the massive ruffled skirt. As if her outfit couldn’t get any sexier, the entire back of the dress was cut out, putting her bare back on display as well as the cheeky bottoms of her bodysuit, which you could see through the skirt. She topped her look off with a tiny powder blue leather purse, diamond dangling earrings, and sheer pearl heels.

As for her glam, Olivia had her brown hair slicked back into a bun while parted in the middle. Her eye makeup was the best part, though, as she rocked a metallic silver smokey eye with dramatic eyeliner that was drawn onto the tops of her lids, right below her brows. She topped her look off with a glossy lip.

Olivia has been slaying Paris Fashion Week and just the day before she attended the Valentino show when she wore an off-the-shoulder, slouchy black Valentino Spring 2022 Top as a dress. She accessorized with a Valentino Stud Sign Nappa Shoulder Bag and sky-high Valentino Tan-Go Platform Pumps in Patent Leather MM.

olivia culpo
The entire back of the one-piece was cutout & you could see the cheeky bottoms through Olivia’s sheer skirt. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The day before that, Olivia showed some more skin when she looked incredibly sexy in a skintight black Monot Spliced-Bodice Cutout Maxi Dress that put her toned bodice and ample cleavage on display.