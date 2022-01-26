Olivia Culpo Stuns In Sheer Crop Top For Night Out With Friends

Olivia Culpo looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a completely sheer crop top with skinny jeans for a fun night out with friends.

Olivia Culpo, 29, stepped out to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Jan. 25 when she opted to wear a sheer crop top with fitted jeans. Olivia’s top was completely see-through and super cropped, putting her rock-hard abs and tiny waist on display.

The model rocked the black ANOUKI tulle cropped blouse that featured poofy, dramatic sleeves, and a cinched-in chest that revealed most of her stomach. Under the top, she donned a black bra and she styled the shirt with gray jeans.

Her high-waisted straight-leg jeans were fitted and flattering and she accessorized with pointed-toe black leather boots, a black leather purse, and massive silver hoop earrings.

As for her glam, she slicked her hair back and parted it to the side in a low bun. She added a thick cat-eye liner, dark brows, and a glossy red lip.

Olivia has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she stepped out in LA when she wore a head-to-toe tan leather suit.

She threw on a nude turtleneck sweater tucked into high-waisted baggy trousers with a matching oversized blazer on top. She tied her look together with a brown leather Togo Kelly Bag, a matching belt, and pointed-toe brown Jacquemus Faya Heels.

Meanwhile, Olivia was just on vacation rocking a slew of sexy looks. One of our favorites was her tight white, long-sleeve The Attico mini dress that had massive, poofy shoulders and a keyhole cutout at her chest.

She accessorized with a pair of brown leather Gia Borghini x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Toe-Ring Sandals and a matching Bottega Veneta the Pouch Bag.