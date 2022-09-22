Gigi Hadid Buys These Amazon Scrunchies In Bulk For Only $10 (And You Can Too)

Image Credit: Camila Miranda / Adobe Stock

From style to aesthetic, we can’t get enough of It-girl and model Gigi Hadid. If you’re anything like us, you probably have wondered what’s inside the designer purses she totes around the city. Luckily, she’s filling us in on everything she carries in her Vogue Italia “In The Bag” Youtube segment.

The supermodel shared all of the everyday essentials in her $3,300 Prada bag. She listed things like wet wipes, headphones, a disposable camera, and even a mini bottle of hot sauce. The most relatable items Gigi stores in her bag, however, are her hair scrunchies, which she buys in bulk on Amazon. She even called the velvet hot pink scrunchie her favorite.

Thanks to Hadid, these adorable hair ties are officially super trendy, and we’re inspired to stock up on our own set. The Chloven 45 pack from Amazon includes velvet scrunchies in Hadid’s favorite shades. Even better, it’s on sale for just $10.

Chloven 45 Piece Velvet Hair Scrunchies: $9.99 (Orig. $11.98)

With 45 different solid colors, there’s a scrunchie to complement every single look you put together. This set includes colors like white, sea blue, green, purple and red. There’s even a hot pink velvet shade to match Hadid’s favorite. The relatable supermodel never fails to look chic and trendy with this nostalgic accessory, and now you can too.

Get ready for a stylish, yet convenient way to get your hair out of your face. Whether you choose to pull your hair back into a fun ponytail or wear the scrunchie around your wrist, the fun little pop of color is a great addition to any and every outfit.

These Amazon scrunchies are made of high-quality material, making them soft and easy to wear. The shiny, comfortable and stretchy velvet fabric provides an excellent texture for pulling back hair without damaging it. Thanks to the top-notch elasticity, these bands can easily suite all hair types and won’t tug harshly on your scalp.

With over 38,000 5-star ratings, it’s safe to say shoppers are loving these Amazon scrunchies too. One shopper said “You get alot in a variety of colors to match every occasion/outfit” and that “they’re very soft.” Another Amazon customer praised these scrunchies for being “very durable” and “super stretchy”.

Add some colorful flair to your next outfit while conveniently getting the hair out of your face. Even supermodel Gigi Hadid can’t get enough of these trendy scrunchies. Get her supermodel look and shop this Amazon 45 piece velvet hair scrunchie set. Not only are these hair ties cute and convenient, but getting a 45-piece set for just $10 is the ultimate steal. Hurry and snag them now while this deal lasts.