Olivia Culpo Wears Nothing Beneath Cropped Pink Feather Sweater & Baggy Jeans At NYFW Event

Olivia Culpo looked stunning when she rocked a tiny pink cropped cardigan with nothing underneath styled with super baggy, ripped jeans.

By:
September 9, 2022 12:52PM EDT
olivia culpo
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 08: REVOLVE Gallery NYFW (New York Fashion Week) 2022 Presentation VIP Opening Event held at The Shops at Hudson Yards on September 8, 2022 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. 09 Sep 2022 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: Christian Lora/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA893723_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Christian Lora/Image Press Agency

Olivia Culpo is always making a statement when it comes to her outfits and that’s just what she did at a Revolve party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8. The 30-year-old showed off her incredible figure at the event when she wore an extremely tiny, hot pink cropped sweater with nothing underneath.

olivia culpo
Olivia Culpo looked stunning in a bright pink Lovers + Friends Emi Feather Cardigan with nothing underneath, styled with light-wash, baggy Lovers + Friends Easton High Rise Balloon Leg jeans at a Revolve party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8. (Christian Lora/Image Press Agency)

Olivia wore a bright pink Lovers + Friends Emi Feather Cardigan that was extremely short and open in the front except for a tiny gold clasp at the top of her chest. She chose to go completely braless underneath the cropped sweater which had feather-lined sleeves, putting her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and six-pack abs on full display.

Olivia styled her funky crop top with a pair of light wash Lovers + Friends Easton High Rise Balloon Leg jeans. The baggy straight-leg jeans featured massive cutouts and frays on the knees while rhinestone embellishments surrounded the cutouts. She topped her look off with a pair of chunky black leather platform loafers.

Meanwhile, just a day before, Olivia looked just as fabulous in yet another sexy outfit. This time, she wore a skintight, white The Mannei Nanterre Silk Dress that had a plunging V-neckline and a super short ruched skirt. The dress tied around the neck and showed off her long, toned legs while a pair of white Femme 3.0 Barely There Lace Up Heels and a Saint Laurent Medium Bellechasse Bag completed her outfit.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Olivia was when she was out in NYC the other day wearing a cropped white Magda Butrym Asymmetrical Cutout T-Shirt, with a high-waisted, taupe Magda Butrym High-Waist Knitted Skirt. The skirt was completely cutout on the side and featured a plunging slit and she accessorized with a Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini Bag, Gia Borghini x Rhw 1 Toe-Ring Suede Sandals, and a Sophie Buhai Classic Twisted Headband.

