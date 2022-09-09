Olivia Culpo Wears Nothing Beneath Cropped Pink Feather Sweater & Baggy Jeans At NYFW Event

Olivia Culpo is always making a statement when it comes to her outfits and that’s just what she did at a Revolve party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8. The 30-year-old showed off her incredible figure at the event when she wore an extremely tiny, hot pink cropped sweater with nothing underneath.

Olivia wore a bright pink Lovers + Friends Emi Feather Cardigan that was extremely short and open in the front except for a tiny gold clasp at the top of her chest. She chose to go completely braless underneath the cropped sweater which had feather-lined sleeves, putting her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and six-pack abs on full display.

Olivia styled her funky crop top with a pair of light wash Lovers + Friends Easton High Rise Balloon Leg jeans. The baggy straight-leg jeans featured massive cutouts and frays on the knees while rhinestone embellishments surrounded the cutouts. She topped her look off with a pair of chunky black leather platform loafers.

Meanwhile, just a day before, Olivia looked just as fabulous in yet another sexy outfit. This time, she wore a skintight, white The Mannei Nanterre Silk Dress that had a plunging V-neckline and a super short ruched skirt. The dress tied around the neck and showed off her long, toned legs while a pair of white Femme 3.0 Barely There Lace Up Heels and a Saint Laurent Medium Bellechasse Bag completed her outfit.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Olivia was when she was out in NYC the other day wearing a cropped white Magda Butrym Asymmetrical Cutout T-Shirt, with a high-waisted, taupe Magda Butrym High-Waist Knitted Skirt. The skirt was completely cutout on the side and featured a plunging slit and she accessorized with a Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini Bag, Gia Borghini x Rhw 1 Toe-Ring Suede Sandals, and a Sophie Buhai Classic Twisted Headband.