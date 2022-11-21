Olivia Culpo Looks Stunning In Tiny Pink String Bikini While On Vacation: Photos

Olivia Culpo is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while on a tropical vacation. The 30-year-old posted a slideshow of photos posing by a palm tree while wearing a pink string bikini and the pictures are incredibly sexy.

Olivia posted the photos with the caption, “Watermelon sugar…,” as she wore a Lovewave bikini pink bikini. The two-piece featured a triangle halterneck top that revealed ample cleavage and a pair of matching low-rise bottoms that had super skinny straps on the sides that rested high up on her waist.

As if Olivia’s bikini couldn’t get any sexier, the back of the bottoms were extremely cheeky, showing off even more skin. She accessorized her swimsuit with a Jacquie Aiche gold and green necklace and a dainty gold body chain.

Olivia is constantly showing off her amazing figure in sexy outfits and aside from this bikini, another one of our favorite pink outfits she wore was when she rocked an extremely tiny, hot pink cropped sweater with nothing underneath.

Olivia wore a bright pink Lovers + Friends Emi Feather Cardigan that was extremely short and open in the front except for a tiny gold clasp at the top of her chest. She chose to go completely braless underneath the cropped sweater which had feather-lined sleeves, putting her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and six-pack abs on full display.

Olivia styled her funky crop top with a pair of light wash Lovers + Friends Easton High Rise Balloon Leg jeans. The baggy straight-leg jeans featured massive cutouts and frays on the knees while rhinestone embellishments surrounded the cutouts. She topped her look off with a pair of chunky black leather platform loafers.