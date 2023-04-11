Olivia Culpo Gives Fans A Closer Look At Her Giant Engagement Ring In Gorgeous New Photos

Officially in bride-to-be mode! The Culpo Sisters star Olivia Culpo, 30, showed off her massive diamond engagement ring while having lunch with her friends in West Hollywood on Monday. While brunching at Bravo Toast, the newly engaged beauty rocked a white crop top and a matching beige suit set. Olivia was all smiles as she rocked her oval-shaped diamond, which also featured a couple of accent stones.

The former Miss Universe pageant winner opted to tie her brunette tresses in an elegant slick back low-bun, which also highlighted her massive gold earrings. Olivia opted to keep her makeup minimal and rocked a subtle peach blush and mauve-pink lip color. She was also spotted holding a glass water bottle and her iPhone with her engagement ring hand. So chic!

Olivia announced that she’s engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey, 26, on Apr. 7. “4.2.23,” she captioned the carousel of black-and-white engagement photos, along with a forever emoji. The couple recently took a road trip, which Olivia documented via Instagram on Apr. 4. It is likely that the engagement happened there, as the engagement photos appeared to be in a desert-like location. “Road-trip shenanigans,” she captioned the series of photos of them in the desert.

Soon after the 30-year-old announced the exciting news, many of her 5.3 million followers and celebrity pals took to the comments to congratulate her. “Finally, we have a daughter. I love you both so much,” her fiancé’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey quipped, while her sister, Sophia Culpo, added, “WOOOOHOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!! Finalllyyyyyyy. I always wanted a brother my age twins!!” Later, their sibling Aurora Culpo commented, “Yayyyy i can talk about it!!! Congrats i can’t wait to have another brother and i can’t wait to snuggle the crap out of ur babies!!!!!”

Christian and his bride were first romantically linked in 2019 and have since documented their budding romance on social media. “Proud to call you mine,” the football running back gushed in an Instagram post with Olivia on Feb. 1. Olivia is often spotted at her man’s football games, as she loves to support him from the sidelines. “LETS GOOOOO 49ers!!!!!! what a freaking year @christianmccaffrey @49ers,” she captioned a game day carousel on Jan. 22. And earlier, on Jan. 10, she penned a sweet tribute for him. “WHAT A YEAR ! So proud of you @christianmccaffrey. You deserve this and beyond next up, playoffs!”, Olivia wrote in her stadium photos.