Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend: All About His Romance With Olivia Culpo & His Past Loves

Christian McCaffrey is a football running back for the San Francisco 49ers.

He has been dating model Olivia Culpo since 2019.

Christian was previously romantically involved with Brooke Pettet and Marybeth Sant.

He recently made headlines when he suffered a calf contusion injury.

Christian McCaffrey, 26, has had quite the football career before and after being drafted in the NFL, but it turns out he’s also had an interesting love life. The professional athlete is currently dating model Olivia Culpo, 30, and their romance seems to be stronger than ever. From appearances at football games and more, to posting Instagram photos, the lovebirds haven’t been shy about publicly showing off their love for one another since they first got close in 2019.

Find out more about Olivia and her relationship with Christian as well as Christian’s past loves below.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia is Christian’s most recent and current girlfriend. She is originally from Cranston, RI and is best known as a model and actress. She first stepped into a big spotlight after she won the Miss Rhode Island USA competition, which led her to being crowned Miss USA and then Miss Universe in 2012. After her pageantry success, she went on to appear in various television series and films, including Paradise City, I Feel Pretty, and Venus as a Boy.

Olivia was romantically involved with singer Nick Jonas from 2013 until 2015 and was then linked to football player Tim Tebow until Nov. 2015. She then dated football player Danny Amendola from 2016 until 2019. She and Christian sparked romance rumors the summer after her split from Danny and it started when he liked a social media photo of hers. A few months later, they were photographed during a vacation in Mexico and Olivia started attending some of Christian’s football games. By late 2019/early 2020, they took their romance to Instagram and started posting photos and videos about each other.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible. You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Olivia wrote about Christian in Feb. 2020.

The lovebirds’ bond grew stronger and they ended up getting a dog together in summer 2020 and Christian named his boat after Olivia in 2021. The couple also made appearances on red carpets, including the Vanity Fair Oscars party in early 2022. They went on to celebrate their third anniversary in June 2022 and Olivia gushed over her beau, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in Nov. 2022.

“He’s just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for,” she said. “So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn’t want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there.”

“He just comes from a great family,” she continued. “We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship.”

Later that month, Olivia also admitted that although she and Christian want to have kids someday, he’s not ready at the moment because he is focused on football. “He is completely and totally focused on football and he should be. He’s not ready to have kids. It’s not really an option,” she said on an episode of her family reality series, The Culpo Sisters.

Brooke Pettet

Before Christian dated Olivia, he reportedly dated Brooke Pettet from around 2016 until 2017. She reportedly attended Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism from 2013 until 2017 and has worked as both a journalist and personal trainer at a gym. It’s unclear how she and Christian met before sparks flew, but he is known for having attended the gym Brooke, who is from Denver, CO, worked at. During their time together, the couple was very private and Brooke even made her Instagram page private.

Marybeth Sant

Christian dated Oregon track star Marybeth Sant, who he reportedly went to high school with, sometime in 2015. As he played football at Stanford, she ran track at Oregon and after suffering various injuries, she left Oregon and thought about retirement but ended up transferring to Colorado State, according to Collegian.

“I kept getting stress fractures,” Marybeth said about the journey. “I broke my foot freshman year and then ran sophomore year but was still hurting. At the beginning of junior year, fall training, I had a stress fracture in my shin which is rare in sprinters. The doctor did a bone density scan and took my blood and I had osteopenia.”

Despite her challenges, Marybeth went on with track and won a bronze medal at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships – Women’s 60 metres in Belgrade, Serbia. She also moved on in her personal life and married US Decathlete Hunter Price in 2019.