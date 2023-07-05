Olivia Culpo’s Dress Breaks Moments Before Engagement Party & Christian McCaffrey Steps In To Fix It: Watch

The model praised her future husband after he repaired her dress after the zipper broke in a 'Get Ready With Me' TikTok video.

July 5, 2023
Christian McCaffrey came to the rescue when his fiancée Olivia Culpo’s dress broke right before they left for their engagement party on Sunday, July 2. The model, 31, posted a “GRWM” (Get Ready With Me) video for their celebration, and as she was putting on her beautiful white mini-dress, she revealed that it broke. Thankfully, the running back, 27, was able to fix it!

As she was putting on her dress, she joked that she “need[ed] literally a professional,” as she was closing up the back, but then she revealed that it “broke” in the next clip. She turned around and showed the back wide open. She later revealed that the “zipper completely split,” after she got it on.  “Okay, we need to pray to God,” she said. “That’s never happened to me before. Wow.”

In the next shot, she modeled the dress while Christian was seen also getting ready in the background, and she joked that he was the one who had fixed the dress, which looked fantastic! “I would just like to thank my damage control team for fixing the broken dress,” she quipped. “I don’t even know how we were able to fix that, but there is a God out there.”

Olivia and Christian got engaged back in April! (Anthony Behar/Fox Sports/PictureGroup/Shutterstock)

At the end of the video, Olivia gave one final fit check and gave Christian props for the quick repair (and looking handsome). “We’re running a little late. He looks absolutely wonderful. My husband looks phenomenal, and he fixed my dress. He’s a jack of all trades,” she said.

Olivia and Christian have been dating since 2019, and they got engaged after four years together in April. The former Miss Universe revealed that he’d popped the question in a desert-like location with a series of black-and-white photos. The pair’s engagement party looked like a blast! Olivia posted another TikTok, showing some of the yummy foods, photo-ops, and more they had, as well as clips of their friends and family drinking and dancing.

