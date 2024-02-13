Kendall Jenner Reportedly Hung Out With Ex Devin Booker in the Same Suite at the Super Bowl

Just over one year after their breakup, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker seemingly reunited at Super Bowl LVIII. They reportedly sat in the same suite together, as reported by US Weekly on February 13. Kendall’s sisters were photographed alongside Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in what appeared to be his suite, and his daughter, Kylie Rubin, made sure to tag Devin in one of her posts.

“Vegas: 1, Us: 0,” Kylie captioned the post on February 12, per the mag. Devin, 27, was pictured in the very last slide and appeared to be enjoying some snacks during the game. One fan was careful to piece the puzzle together and took to the comments to react. “So Dbook and Kendall were in the same suite?” they penned. The 28-year-old and Devin were first linked to each other in 2020 and later broke off their romance at the end of 2022.

Khloe Kardashian shared photos from her time at the Super Bowl and tagged Michael in the carousel. “Superbowl!!!!!! @michaelrubin we had a time!!!!!” she penned in the caption of the post. “And I was right back at it this morning In the carpool craziness. Wouldn’t have it any other way.” Khloe attended the big game alongside Kendall, their sister, Kim Kardashian, and other pals. Kendall was featured in the second slide of Khloe’s post and was singing along to Usher‘s halftime show.

Despite apparently enjoying the game in the same suite, Kendall and her ex were not photographed together in the posts. As previously mentioned, the alleged hangout comes over a year since they threw in the towel on their relationship. A source close to the exes even dished about their split to US Weekly in November 2022. “Things are amicable after the breakup, there’s no bad blood between them,” they said at the time.

Aside from the model’s time with the Phoenix Suns player, she was most recently linked to singer Bad Bunny, 29. Kendall and the “Tití Me Preguntó” hitmaker first sparked romance rumors in February 2023 and were photographed together countless times in the months that followed. Despite their whirlwind romance, Kendall and Bad Bunny reportedly called it quits by the end of 2023, as confirmed by PEOPLE. The 29-year-old was also in attendance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, however, he sat separately from his ex and was spotted alongside Lizzo and friends.