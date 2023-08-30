Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are the new “it” couple in Hollywood. The 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old singer sparked dating rumors in February 2023, and while they have yet to confirm that they’re an item, their many PDA outings indicate that things are getting pretty serious between the two. A source close to them revealed to People in July 2023 that the stars “definitely seem in love” with each other. Kendall and Bad Bunny linked up after the reality star split from NBA player Devin Booker after an on-and-off relationship that lasted two years.

Although Kendall and Bad Bunny appear to be dating, they still aren’t ready to share the details of their relationship. “People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone in June 2023. Two months later, Kendall told Harper’s Bazaar that she tries “hard” to make her relationships work. Find out everything you need to know about Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship from the very beginning with a timeline of their romance below!

Feb 2023: Kendall & Bad Bunny Spark Romance Rumors

Kendall and Bad Bunny were caught hanging out in public for the first time together on February 19. They were photographed leaving from a separate exit at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. The outing came after the two were reportedly spotted making out in a club, according to DeuxMoi sources.

March 2023: Kendall & Bad Bunny Kiss On A Dinner Date

Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen sharing a quick goodnight kiss, after they went on a sushi dinner date in West Hollywood on March 6. The lovebirds were reportedly joined by Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner for the night out, according to TMZ.

March 2023: Kendall & Bad Bunny Attend An Oscars Party

Kendall and Bad Bunny were both at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars after-party in LA on March 12. Paparazzi captured The Kardashians star and the Grammy Award winner leaving the venue and getting into the same car outside at the end of the night.

April 2023: Kendall & Bad Bunny Go Horseback Riding

Kendall did one of her favorites activities with her new beau on April 2. The pair went horseback riding at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California. Bad Bunny sat behind Kendall on the horse as they took turns riding. They spent about 90 minutes riding horses together on their romantic date, according to TMZ.

April 2023: Kendall & Bad Bunny Get Cozy At Coachella

Coachella 2023 was a love affair for Kendall and Bad Bunny. On April 14, Kendall was seen in the crowd cheering on Bad Bunny during his performance. Two days later, they packed on the PDA in the crowd at the musical festival. Bad Bunny seemed to be whispering something to Kendall as they got super touchy with each other.

May 2023: Kendall & Bad Bunny Attend A Met Gala Afterparty

Kendall and Bad Bunny didn’t walk the 2023 Met Gala red carpet together. However, they did go to the same after-party at Zero Bond in New York City for some late-night fun.

May 2023: Kendall & Bad Bunny Go To The Lakers Game

Kendall and Bad Bunny put their relationship front and center at the Los Angeles Lakers game on May 12. They sat courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles while rooting for the home team. They engaged in conversation and shared a lot of laughs during the game.

June 2023: Kendall & Bad Bunny Enjoy A Lunch Date

Kendall and Bad Bunny stepped out for a lunch date in Beverly Hills on June 8. The gorgeous brunette wore a brown leather jacket with blue jeans, while her sexy boyfriend dressed casually in a grey hoodie sweatshirt with brown pants.

July 2023: Kendall & Bad Bunny Go On Vacation To Idaho

Kendall and Bad Bunny enjoyed a romantic summer vacation to Idaho. The two were reportedly spending time at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho. A source told PEOPLE on Jul. 18 amidst the trip that the stars “definitely seem in love, and super serious.” The insider also said that Kendall and Bad Bunny looked “really cute” and “so happy together” on their getaway.

August 2023: Kendall & Bad Bunny Attend The Drake Concert

Everyone loves a Drake concert — including Kendall and Bad Bunny. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other at Drake’s show in Inglewood, California on August 14. In a viral TikTok video taken by a fan, Kendall and Bad Bunny held hands and danced to Drake’s music. Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian stood next to them but didn’t seem bothered by their PDA. An eyewitness told Page Six that Kendall and Bad Bunny were “making out” during the concert.

August 2023: Bad Bunny Wears A Necklace Dedicated To Kendall

Bad Bunny wore a “K” necklace in a close-up image of himself that he shared to his Instagram Story on August 27. The rapper’s piece of jewelry seemingly referenced his gorgeous girlfriend. He also posted a video of a chipmunk while on a walk and Kendall could be heard talking in the background.