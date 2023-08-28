Bad Bunny Shares NSFW Shirtless Selfie As Kendall Jenner Romance Heats Up

Bad Bunny really is bad! The “Where She Goes” singer left little to the imagination on his Instagram story on Sunday, August 27 with a nude selfie taken through a reflection. Although the photo is dark, it’s clear that his naked body is posed in an open-air shower. Although he has previously posted nude photos on social media, this particular one went viral fast — as it’s the most explicit.

Benito was very active on social media this past weekend. Other than his viral selfie, he also posted a video on a hike via his Instagram story, where you can hear a woman’s voice. Fans believe the voice belongs to his rumored romance, Kendall Jenner. Although neither of them has confirmed the whispers, the supermodel and rapper have been spotted together several times, going back to earlier this year. On Aug. 27, Bad Bunny wore a necklace with the “K” initial, loosely indicating his relationship status with the reality star. That same day, he also gave a shoutout to Kendall’s tequila brand, 818, with two cocktails via his Instagram story, likely for himself and Kendall, made and ready to drink.

Back in July, a source told Entertainment Tonight that, “Things are definitely progressing between them. Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing.” The insider also shared that, “both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple.”

The lovebirds were also seen in August showing some PDA at a Drake concert in Los Angeles. A concertgoer shared a glance at Kendall and Bad Bunny dancing, holding hands, and laughing with the 818 founder’s sister Kim Kardashian right beside them.

Although the couple isn’t fully hiding their relationship from the public eye, they are not ready to share the details. “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone in June. “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

He added, “We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. … I keep living. Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way.”