Bad Bunny Shares NSFW Shirtless Selfie As Kendall Jenner Romance Heats Up

Bad Bunny is living up to his name after posting an explicit mirror selfie on his Instagram story, which went viral fast amid his romance with Kendall Jenner.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 28, 2023 5:12PM EDT
bad bunny selfie
View gallery
New York, NY - Model Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination while heading to a private residence with her boyfriend Bad Bunny after the Met Gala in New York. Pictured: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel and could not contain their happiness as the new couple enjoyed a ride in Kendall's classic pickup truck. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny meet with friend to have dinner. Perhaps the couple and their friends were looking to take advantage of Taco Tuesdays! Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Bad Bunny really is bad! The “Where She Goes” singer left little to the imagination on his Instagram story on Sunday, August 27 with a nude selfie taken through a reflection. Although the photo is dark, it’s clear that his naked body is posed in an open-air shower. Although he has previously posted nude photos on social media, this particular one went viral fast — as it’s the most explicit.

Benito was very active on social media this past weekend. Other than his viral selfie, he also posted a video on a hike via his Instagram story, where you can hear a woman’s voice. Fans believe the voice belongs to his rumored romance, Kendall Jenner. Although neither of them has confirmed the whispers, the supermodel and rapper have been spotted together several times, going back to earlier this year. On Aug. 27, Bad Bunny wore a necklace with the “K” initial, loosely indicating his relationship status with the reality star. That same day, he also gave a shoutout to Kendall’s tequila brand, 818, with two cocktails via his Instagram story, likely for himself and Kendall, made and ready to drink.

Back in July, a source told Entertainment Tonight that, “Things are definitely progressing between them. Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing.” The insider also shared that, “both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple.”

The lovebirds were also seen in August showing some PDA at a Drake concert in Los Angeles. A concertgoer shared a glance at Kendall and Bad Bunny dancing, holding hands, and laughing with the 818 founder’s sister Kim Kardashian right beside them.

@bombbere

From this pov, its real guys … Benito & Kendall out here on date night watching Drizzy #badbunny #kendalljenner #benito #drake #itsallablurtour #la

♬ original sound – @Bombbere

Although the couple isn’t fully hiding their relationship from the public eye, they are not ready to share the details. “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone in June. “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

He added, “We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. … I keep living. Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way.”

Topics

ad