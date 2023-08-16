Kendall Jenner Admits She Loves ‘Really Hard’ In Relationships As Bad Bunny Romance Heats Up

Kendall Jenner revealed that she is very passionate about her romances in a new profile with Harper’s Bazaar, published on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The Kardashians star, 27, didn’t comment on her rumored romance with Bad Bunny, 29, but she spoke about how she is in a relationship, revealing that she always puts in the work when it comes to relationships. The cover story’s author also noted that Kendall holds her reported relationship with the Un Verano Sin Ti rapper to be “sacred.”

Kendall revealed what she’s like in relationships and how she tries to make it work. “I love really hard, and I love without apology,” she told the outlet. “I don’t like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships. I’ve been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off.”

She continued and explained that she always wants to give relationships a shot, even if it’s difficult given her celebrity status. “I don’t give up on anything. Some people aren’t willing to meet me at that level. But that’s okay. I’d rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance,” she said.

The piece came out just days after Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted at a Drake concert in California. In the video, the rapper had his arms wrapped around Kendall, and they were very close touching each other. It even looked like they kissed in the clip.

While the two have been spotted out and about together, neither has publicly commented on their relationship. Since rumors about their romance first began back in February, there have been plenty of reports that claim that the two of them were only getting more serious. A source close to them revealed to People that they were “really cute” and seemed “so happy together” during a July vacation to Idaho. “They definitely seem in love, and super serious,” the insider said. “They’re really friendly. Kendall is so low key that plenty of guests don’t even know who she was.”