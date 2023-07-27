Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Enjoy Sushi Date As Mom Kris Is Pushing Her To Get Married: Photos

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are going strong. The model, 27, and Puerto Rican rapper, 29, were spotted on a dinner date on Wednesday, July 26 at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, as seen in photos obtained by PEOPLE that can be viewed HERE. Kendall looked effortlessly elegant in a black midi dress paired with black flats and a small black shoulder bag. Bad Bunny wore dark blue denim jeans paired with a matching jacket worn over a black tee. He accessorized with a baseball hat turned backward.

The outing came just before Kendall revealed on The Kardashians‘ Season 3 finale that her mother wants her to get engaged. Kris Jenner, 67, apparently gave Kendall a custom-made dollhouse with an engagement ring inside, hinting that she would love to see her second-youngest child walk down the aisle. “She put an engagement ring in mine because she thought it was manifesting an engagement for me,” Kendall said. “So if that tells you anything about where my mom wants me to be in life,” she quipped.

Of course, Kendall is Kris’ only child who has not been married or given birth. Her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, is currently pregnant with her fourth child and first with her husband, Travis Barker. Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both had their second kids last year. And of course, Kim Kardashian is a busy mom of four, while Rob Kardashian has a little girl with Blac Chyna.

Kendall has expressed that she feels pressured to have kids in the past. “[My mom] will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!'” Kendall told Daily Pop in April 2022.

In April 2022, Kendall was with Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker. They split for the second and final time in mid-2022, and their different outlooks on life played a part in that. “Even though she’s not at a place right now where she wants to get married and have kids, it’s also something she knows she eventually wants. Devin was clearly not on the same page and explained how there’s much more he wants to do in life,” a person close to the Kardashians star revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June 2022. “She had a lightbulb moment and is coming to terms with the fact that even though they had a great run, ultimately it’s not what she wants.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors in February after they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. They have yet to confirm their romance, but they have been seen together numerous times since. Earlier this month, a Hollywood insider claimed Kendall and the “Te Bote” hitmaker “seem in love” and “super serious.”