Kylie Jenner Admits She’ll ‘Always Make Out’ With BFF Stassie As She Addresses Dating Rumors About Them

Kylie Jenner wants everyone to know that she’s not dating or hooking up with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. The 25-year-old makeup mogul addressed the rumors about the pair’s relationship on the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, which dropped July 27 on Hulu. “The whole internet thinks Stass and I are dating now,” Kylie said to Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick on a hike. “I always make out with Stass, I don’t know why this is a new thing,” she added.

Scott, 40, interjected to say that he “thought that’s just what you guys do,” in regards to Kylie and Stassie, 26, making out. “A lot of best girlfriends do that,” Kendall, 27, noted. “Totally,” Scott added. “They just make a story out of everything.”

Later in the episode, Kylie and Stassie hung out and completely laughed off the rumors about them. “Isn’t it so funny that everyone thinks we are dating these days?” Kylie said to her longtime bestie. “When we get a little alcohol in our system and we just like to kiss and stuff?” Kylie added. Stassie replied, “Why do people think that? That is so weird. We are just obsessed with each other.”

Kylie told Stassie that fans are writing in the comments on her Instagram — where she over 390 million followers — that they “know” the duo is “having sex.” And according to Kylie, that couldn’t be further from the truth. “We’re not. I wish we were,” she said to Stassie with a laugh. Kylie also joked to her BFF that it “definitely would have been easier if I was actually attracted to you.”

In a confessional, Kylie reflected on her years-long friendship with Stassie. “Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13. She’s definitely my oldest friend,” the reality star shared. “We grew up together and been through so much together,” Kylie added. “She’s like a sister.”

One of the instances Kylie and Stassie kissed was this past Valentine’s Day, when Kylie leaned on her friend after her split from Travis Scott. Kylie shared a series of photos of the besties including one shot of them locking lips. “forever valentine,” Kylie captioned her post, while Stassie commented, “forever & then some.” Kylie has actually since deleted the post. But we know her and Stassie’s friendship is still going strong!

Speaking of Kylie’s friendships, the billionaire recently made headlines for reuniting with her former best friend Jordyn Woods, 25. Four years after Kylie and Jordyn had a falling out because of the Tristan Thompson scandal, the two bombshells enjoyed a dinner date in Los Angeles on July 15. A source later claimed the duo had been reconnecting ahead of their big public appearance. “Kylie was the one to reach out to Jordyn,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She missed her and felt enough time had passed and they wanted to meet up.”