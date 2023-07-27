Kylie Jenner Relates To Britney Spears As She Recalls Paparazzi Sticking Camera Up Her Dress

Kendall and Kylie Jenner had an eye-opening conversation about how violated they've felt by paparazzi over the years on the July 27 episode of 'The Kardashians.'

July 27, 2023
kylie jenner britney spears


The July 27 episode of The Kardashians featured Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner meeting up with Scott Disick to catch up. The trio discussed the latest Internet rumor that Kylie was dating her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou because they posted photos of themselves kissing. “I always makeout with Stas,” Kylie insisted, to which Kendall added, “A lot of best girlfriends do that.”

It sparked a greater conversation, though, about how much the media has attacked Kendall and Kylie over the years. “I remember when I was 19 and I was wearing this colorful dress. As I was getting in the car, the [paparazzo] stomachs on the ground, gets his camera up my skirt and takes a picture,” Kylie recalled. “I’m literally so violated. I’m crying in the car, I’m stressed out the whole night and next day. The photo of my vagina is going to come out.”




Kylie then admitted that going through that helped her understand what other celebrities have gone through in similar situations. “Now I understand why this happens to women — like the Britney Spears situation and s***,” she said. “The photo came out and you can see my underwear a little bit between my legs. And the caption was like, ‘Kylie with little dignity,’ [as if] I had little respect for myself. [As if] you didn’t fully just violate ME?!”

Luckily, Kylie has been able stay confident and true to herself, despite all she’s dealt with in the public eye. “I’m surprised I’m still a happy, normal person after everything I’ve been through,” she admitted. “But I think honestly having a family going through the same thing…we have a great support system.




Kendall and Kylie were preteens when their family got famous from their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and they quite literally grew up in the public eye. “When we were 16 they used to follow Kendall and I and try to get a reaction out of us,” Kylie added. “What did they used to say?” Kendall chimed in, recalling, “‘Are you a wh*** just like your sister?!’ We were 16 years old.”

The ladies also remembered being called “sl***,” and being asked if they were going to “have a sex tape” like Kim Kardashian. “I’m a virgin a the time. It couldn’t be more opposite to who I am as a person,” Kendall shared. “But, you know, I think we grew into really decent people through all the weird, s***** things we’ve seen or experienced through our lives. But shame on that f****** loser.”

