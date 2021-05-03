Britney Spears Slams ‘Hypocritical’ Docs That ‘Highlight’ Her Most ‘Traumatizing’ Moments

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share various dancing videos of herself and a lengthy caption that mentioned both the ‘tough’ and ‘amazing’ times in her ‘life.’

Britney Spears, 39, is speaking out against documentaries made about her in 2020 in her latest Instagram post. The singer shared a video that included clips of her dancing at two different times and added a long caption about how she thinks the media has been focusing more on the “negative” times in her life rather than the “amazing” moments. She also called the unnamed documentaries “hypocritical.”

“Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS 😳😳😳 !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!” the caption began. “These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing 🤔🤔🤔????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!”

“I mean … isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE 🤧🤧🤧 ????” she continued. “Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN … on a lighter note … this is a video of me dancing 💃💃💃 !!!! I have so many trips I’m looking forward to taking this summer and I can’t wait to dance in different studios 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ !!!! I’m hoping to get a miniature koi pond in my backyard as well 🐠🐠🐠 !!!! I know I’m weird but hey … it’s the little things you know … and I’m so grateful for my beautiful backyard !!!!”

The blonde beauty went on to praise her garden in Los Angeles and quoted old pal Paris Hilton at the end of her message before mentioning “Billy B”, who is believed to be Billy Brasfield, the makeup artist who claimed she told him she didn’t have control over her previous Instagram post that criticized Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears documentary. “I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused 😂😂😂 !!!” she wrote. “This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!”

Although Britney didn’t mention Framing Britney Spears in her new lengthy post, the “documentaries” she’s referring to could definitely include it since it was the most popular one about her last year. In her previous post about the feature, she admitted she “cried for 2 weeks” over how she was portrayed in the film and felt “judged, insulted, and embarrassed.”

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in…I cried for two weeks and well….I still cry sometimes!!!!” she wrote in part of the message. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy…love…and happiness!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect…perfect is boring…I’m here to pass on kindness.”