Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Are Getting ‘Super Serious’ Amid Romantic Vacation In Idaho: Report

Kendall Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, are reportedly more “serious” than ever before! During an alleged romantic trip to Idaho, a source told PEOPLE on Jul. 18, that The Kardashians star and the “Te Bote” hitmaker appeared to be extremely loved-up. “They definitely seem in love, and super serious,” the insider told the mag. The two were reportedly spending time at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho, however, the 27-year-old maintained a low profile.

“They’re really friendly. Kendall is so low-key that plenty of guests don’t even know who she was,” the source added. They also claimed that the brunette beauty and Bad Bunny looked “really cute” and “so happy together” amid their romantic getaway. The Puerto Rican singer and Kendall also were reportedly spotted hitting up the gym together and had “a dog in tow” during the trip.

This is not the first time that a source claims that their romance is heating up, as a source told Entertainment Tonight in May that they are “more serious” than before. “He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well,” the outlet’s insider said at the time. They added that their connection is “getting more serious” and that there is “potential” for a “long term” romance.

Kris Jenner‘s daughter and the 29-year-old first sparked romance rumors in Feb., after they were spotted leaving the same restaurant together. Since then, Kendall and her rumored beau have been spotted on a plethora of dates including spending time at The Beverly Hills hotel on Jun. 21. Prior to Bad Bunny, Kendall was linked to NBA star Devin Booker from 2020 until their recent split in Jun. 2022. As for the Grammy winner, he was previously involved with Gabriela Berlingeri from 2017 until 2022.

Aside from her dating life, Kendall recently announced that as of Jul. 18, is the new new global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. She took to Instagram to announce the news with an emotional caption along with photos from a photoshoot with the beauty brand. “ever since i was little i can remember L’Oréal being a part of my life and routine. which makes this moment extra special for me :),” her sweet note read. “I’m excited and honored to be joining @lorealparis family and to stand along with so many inspiring women. I’m worth it, as are you #LOrealParis #LOrealParisFamily #NewAmbassador #WorthIt.”

