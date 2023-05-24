Bad Bunny Is ‘More Serious’ About Kendall Jenner & Spending More Time With Her Family: Source

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been spotted together several times recently and that means one thing: They are getting more and more serious! In fact, a person close to the Kardashians star, 27, and “El Apagón” rapper, 29, revealed that the latter has even met Kendall’s famous family. “He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 24. They also claimed their romance “is getting more serious” and there is “potential” for a “long term” relationship between the new couple.

“They’re both always laughing and smiling together and have similar family values,” the source added. As for Kendall, she is specifically enjoying the “low-key” aspect of their romance and “is excited about where they’re headed.” Although Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship may be “low-key”, they have not seemed to worry about being seen in public together.

The model and Grammy Award-winning artist were first spotted together leaving a Los Angeles restaurant in late February, sparking romance speculation. Bad Bunny then made headlines after it was speculated that he dissed Kendall’s ex, NBA player Devin Booker, in his new song the following month. “Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e’ un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe,” he sings, which translates to “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.” Devin, of course, plays for the Phoenix Suns.

Between April and May, they were seen riding horses together, enjoying some quality time at Coachella, heading to a dinner date in New York City‘s Carbone restaurant, attending a 2023 Met Gala after-party together, and sitting courtside at a Lakers Game. They were also reported to be “openly kissing” and “being very affectionate” on a sushi date in March.

Kendall and Bad Bunny have not publicly confirmed their romance, but it’s difficult to think they’re anything less than a couple given all of the evidence. As noted above, Kendall’s last relationship was with Devin. They broke up in Nov. 2022 after previously going through a rough patch. As for Bad Bunny, he dated Gabriela Berlingeri between 2017 and 2022 before they quietly broke up.